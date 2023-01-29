IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

India Women Under 19 (IN-W U19) will lock horns with England Women Under 19 (EN-W U19) in the final of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

India have made it to the final, winning five of their six matches. Their only blemish was against Australia, where they faced a heavy defeat. In the semi-final, India faced New Zealand, the nation's long-standing threat in multinational tournaments. But the clash turned out to be heavily in favor of the Women in Blue.

India restricted New Zealand to 107 runs before chasing down the target, losing only two wickets in 14.2 overs. They will be confident of this strong performance while taking the field in the summit clash.

England, on the other hand, have been nearly perfect in the tournament so far. They are still unbeaten in the competition and have dominated every game. On their way to the grand finale, they faced their arch-rivals Australia in the semi-final and clinched a cliff-hanger.

England managed to score only 99 runs in the match before being bundled out in 19.5 overs. However, the bowling unit stood up to the challenge and managed to skittle the 'Mighty' Aussies for 96 runs, winning the match by three runs.

Both teams are coming into the match with some strong performances under their belt. Altogether, an exciting contest is on the cards.

IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Match Details

The final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 29 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Final

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, 5.15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa

IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park has been favorable to the slower blowers. The spinners and medium-pacers with good variations will be dominant in the match. The team winning the toss might look to bat first.

Last five matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 134

Average second innings score: 95

IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

England Women Under-19s: W

India Women Under-19s: W

IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Probable Playing XIs for today's match

India Team/Injury News

No major updates.

India Probable Playing XI

Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), H Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Arundhati Devi, P Chopra, and S Yadav.

England Team/Injury News

No major updates.

England Probable Playing XI

Grace Scrivens, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Ryana MacDonald-Gay, C Pavely, A Stonehouse, Sophia Smale, E Anderson, and Hannah Baker.

IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Seren Smale (5 Matches, 118 Runs, SR: 134.09)

Seren Smale has been consistent with the bat in the matches that she has played. Her decent runs with the bat and better consistency than the other options makes her the best choice from the wicketkeepers category.

Batter

Shweta Sehrawat (6 Matches, 292 Runs, SR: 146.00)

Shweta Sehrawat has been the mainstay of the Indian batting in this tournament. She has been in fine form and has got her team to some brilliant starts. Sehrawat is the highest run-scorer in the tournament and there is no way that she can be ignored.

All-Rounder

Grace Scrivens (6 Matches, 289 Runs and 8 Wickets, SR: 134.41 and Economy: 2.88)

Grace Scrivens has been England's mainstay in this tournament. Be it with the bat or the ball, Scrivens has been there delivering for her team. Her form and all-round presence on the field makes her a hot pick for the match.

Bowler

Parshavi Chopra (5 Matches, 9 Wickets, Economy: 3.76)

Parshavi Chopra has been a prime weapon for India in the bowling department. She has been deceiving batters with her flight and variation of speeds. Given the slowness of the wicket at Senwes Park, Parshavi might turn out to be a game-changer in the fantasy contests of the match.

IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shweta Sehrawat

Shweta Sehrawat has looked like a technically gifted batter throughout the tournament. The way she has carried herself on the journey speaks volumes about her temperament. Shweta's consistency in the tournament makes her a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Grace Scrivens

If England are playing in this tournament, there is no way you can ignore Grace Scrivens. She seems to be a notch above others in the tournament, doing a brilliant job with both the bat and the ball. With her ability to contribute significantly in all trades, Scrivens is a brilliant pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for India-W U19 vs England-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Fantasy Points Shweta Sehrawat 292 Runs in 6 Matches 435 Grace Scrivens 289 Runs and 8 wickets in 6 Matches 697 Parshavi Chopra 9 Wickets in 5 Matches 370 Hannah Baker 9 Wickets in 5 Matches 352 Shafali Verma 157 Runs in 6 Matches 353

IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 match expert tips

The pitch at Senwes Park will favor the slower bowlers. But batters who play spin well and bowlers who have the ability to make the most of slow wickets can be good picks for the match.

IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

IN-W U19 vs EN-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Seren Smale

Batters: Liberty Heap, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Grace Scrivens, Ryana Macdonald-Gay

Bowlers: Tithas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Sophia Smale, Parshavi Chopra

