IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 3

India Women Under 19 (IN-W U19) will take on South Africa Women Under 19 (SA-W U19) in the third match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

India Women Under 19 have won one of their last two warm-up matches. South Africa Women Under 19, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two warm-up matches in the tournament.

South Africa Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but India Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Match Details

The third match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 14 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 3

Date and Time: January 14, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

The Willowmoore Park in Benoni has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Australia Women Under 19 and Bangladesh Women Under 19, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Form Guide

IN-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

SA-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

IN-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma ©, Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD, Najla Noushad, and Parshavi Chopra.

SA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Simone Lourens (wk), Anica Swart, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Jenna Evans ©, Ayanda Hlubi, Miane Smit, Seshnie Naidu, Diara Ramlakan, Nthabiseng Nini, Caitlin Wyngaard, and Monalisa Legodi.

IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Lourens is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Tiwari

S Tiwari and E Janse are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Gongadi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Verma

S Verma and S Mendhiya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Hlubi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Devi and S Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Naidu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Verma

S Verma is one of the best players in India Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

A Hlubi

A Hlubi is one of the best picks in South Africa Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W U19 vs SA-W U19, Match 3

A Hlubi

S Verma

A Devi

S Tiwari

S Mendhiya

India Women Under 19 Women vs South Africa Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who can bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women Under 19 Women vs South Africa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Tiwari, E Janse, T Gongadi, O Siyo

All-rounders: S Verma, S Mendhiya, A Hlubi

Bowlers: A Devi, S Yadav, S Naidu

India Women Under 19 Women vs South Africa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Ghosh

Batters: S Tiwari, E Janse, T Gongadi

All-rounders: S Verma, S Mendhiya, A Hlubi, K Reyneke

Bowlers: A Devi, S Yadav, S Naidu

