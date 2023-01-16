IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 9

India (IN-W U19) will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE-W U19) in the ninth game of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Monday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

India won their last game against South Africa by seven wickets. United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, won their last match against Scotland by six wickets. United Arab Emirates will look to win the game, but India are a better team and expected to prevail.

IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Match Details

Match nine of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 16 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match

Match: IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: January 16, 2023; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

Willowmoore Park in Benoni has a well-balanced pitch, conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between India and South Africa saw 336 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Form Guide

IN-W U19 - W

UAE-W U19 - W

IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

IN-W U19

No major injury update

Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma (C), Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD, Najla Noushad, Parshavi Chopra

UAE-W U19

No major injury update

Theertha Satish (c & wk), Lavanya Keny, Siya Gokhale, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, S Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Geethika Jyothis, M Gaur, Archara Supriya, Avanee Patil

IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Ghosh

Ghosh, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. T Satish is another good pick.

Batters

S Sehrawat

S Tiwari and Sehrawat are the two best batter picks. T Gongadi is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

S Verma

Verma and S Mendhiya are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. I Nandakumar is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Yadav

The top bowler picks are V Mahesh and S Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. M Gaur is another good pick.

IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Verma

Verma is one of the best players for India. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She scored 45 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

S Sehrawat

Sehrawat is one of the best players for India. She bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She scored 92 runs in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for IN-W U19 vs UAE-W U19, Match 9

S Sehrawat

I Nandakumar

S Dharnidharka

S Verma

T Satish

India Women Under 19 Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women Under 19 Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: S Tiwari, T Gongadi, S Sehrawat

All-rounders: S Verma, S Mendhiya, I Nandakumar, S Dharnidharka

Bowlers: V Mahesh, S Yadav, M Gaur

India Women Under 19 Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Satish

Batters: S Tiwari, T Gongadi, S Sehrawat

All-rounders: S Verma, S Mendhiya, I Nandakumar, S Dharnidharka

Bowlers: V Mahesh, P Chopra, M Gaur

Poll : 0 votes