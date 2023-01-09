IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 2

Indonesia Women Under 19 (IN-W U19) will take on Zimbabwe Women Under 19 (ZI-W U19) in Match 2 at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches on Monday at the Hammanskraal Mandela Oval in Pretoria. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Indonesia Women Under 19 have various known players, whereas Zimbabwe Women Under 19 is a completely in-experienced side.

Zimbabwe Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but Indonesia Women Under 19 are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19 Match Details

Match 2 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 9 at the Hammanskraal Mandela Oval in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, Match 2

Date and Time: 9th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hammanskraal Mandela Oval, Pretoria

Pitch Report

The Hammanskraal Mandela Oval in Pretoria has a batting pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for batters. The pitch also helps pacers who may get an early swing.

IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19 Form Guide

IN-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

ZI-W U19 - Will be playing their first match

IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19 Probable Playing XI

IN-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

I Pratiwi (wk), N Indriyani, N Murtiari, G Ulansari, T Penu Weo, D Wulandari, M Dewi, N Kadek Ariani, Y Djahilepang, N Suarniasih, S Ayu

ZI-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

V Mutungwindu (wk), K Ndiraya, A Zimunhu, F Ndhlalambi, C Moyo, K Ndlovu, K Chigora, B Magachena, M Mavunga, D Meikle, K Ndiraya

IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Mutungwindu

V Mutungwindu, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. I Pratiwi is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Indriyani

K Ndiraya and N Indriyani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Zimunhu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

D Wulandari

K Ndlovu and D Wulandari are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Dewi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Y Djahilepang

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Meikle and Y Djahilepang. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Mavunga is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

D Wulandari

D Wulandari is one of the best players in Indonesia Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

N Indriyani

N Indriyani is one of the best picks in Indonesia Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for IN-W U19 vs ZI-W U19, Match 2

D Wulandari

W Dewi

N Indriyani

K Ndlovu

K Ndiraya

Indonesia Women Under 19 Women vs Zimbabwe Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four players who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indonesia Women Under 19 Women vs Zimbabwe Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Mutungwindu, I Pratiwi

Batters: N Indriyani, K Ndiraya, A Zimunhu

All-rounders: D Wulandari, K Ndlovu, W Dewi

Bowlers: Y Djahilepang, D Meikle, M Mavunga

Indonesia Women Under 19 Women vs Zimbabwe Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Mutungwindu

Batters: N Indriyani, K Ndiraya, N Murtiari

All-rounders: D Wulandari, K Ndlovu, W Dewi, K Chigora

Bowlers: Y Djahilepang, D Meikle, M Mavunga

