IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for India vs Australia Women's 2022, 4th T20I

India Women (IN-W) will lock horns with Australia Women (AU-W) in the fourth T20I of the India Women vs Australia Women 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (December 17). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

Australian played well in the third game, with Ellyse Perry and Grace Harris shining with the bat to help their team take a 2-1 lead. Meanwhile, India have only won one game in a super over. With Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh, and Shafali Verma in their ranks, they will look to repeat that historic performance on Saturday, if there's a need to.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details, India Women vs Australia Women 2022

The 4th T20I of the India Women vs Australia Women 2022 will be played on December 17 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 07:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-W vs AU-W, India Women vs Australia Women 2022, 4th T20I

Date and Time: December 17, 2022; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IN-W vs AU-W pitch report for India Women vs Australia Women 2022

With this game being the second of the week at the venue, the pitch should provide enough support for bowlers. Pacers could find some help later in the game, while spinners are expected to be key in the middle overs. Wickets in hand could be key, and both teams will likely prefer batting first after winning the toss.

Last 1 match at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-inning score: 172

Average 2nd-inning score: 151

IN-W vs AU-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

India: L-W-L-W-W

Australia: W-L-W-W-W

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Match

India Women injury/team news

No injury concerns

India Women Probable Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns

Australia Probable Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (wk&c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Today's IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 match top picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Alyssa Healy (3 matches, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 157.50)

She has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 63 runs at an average of 21.00 in three innings and has also been excellent behind the stumps. Healy is a must-have pick.

Top Batter pick

Smriti Mandhana (3 matches, 108 runs, Average: 36.00)

Mandhana is undoubtedly one of the best batters in the world, capable of playing both spin and pace well. She has scored 108 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 1333.33 in three games. She's a must-have pick.

Top All-rounder pick

Ellyse Perry (3 matches, 2 wickets & 75 runs, Average: 75.00)

Perry has been a consistent performer for her team. She has taken two wickets in three games and was the leading run-scorer in the previous game, scoring 75 off 47. That makes her a valuable pick in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Megan Schutt (3 matches, 1 wicket)

She's one of the best bowlers in the world, and her track record speaks for itself. She has, however, failed to live up to expectations in the series, taking only one wicket in three games.

IN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Beth Mooney

She has looked brilliant with the bat, scoring two fifties in her last three appearances. The veteran has an impressie record against India, averaging nearly 50 in 16 T20s. Mooney, who's currently in good form, should be a good captaincy pick.

Tahlia McGrath

She's a star all-rounder who adds depth and balance to her side. With the conditions favouring her, she can be an excellent pick in your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players' stats for IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Heather Graham 3 wickets in one game Deepti Sharma 3 wickets & 63 runs in three games Renuka Singh 2 wickets in three games Harmanpreet Kaur 79 runs in three games Grace Harris 41 runs in two games

IN-W vs AU-W Match Expert Tips

Deepti Sharma was excellent with all-round performances in her previous outing, scoring 25 runs and taking two wickets at an economy rate of 10.00. She could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 team.

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head

IN-W vs AU-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Elyss Perry (vc), A Gardner, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

IN-W vs AU-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: Elyss Perry, A Gardner (c), Deepti Sharma (vc)

Bowlers: D Brown, A Sarwani, Renuka Singh

