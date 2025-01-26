IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 6

The sixth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will see India Women Under 19 (IN-WU19) squaring off against Bangladesh Women Under 19 (BD-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, January 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

India Women Under 19 have won all of their last three matches. They won their last match to Sri Lanka Women Under 19 by 60 runs. Bangladesh Women Under 19, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Match Details

The 6th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will be played on January 26 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19, 6th match

Date and Time: 26th January 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played at this venue was between Sri Lanka Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19, where a total of 176 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Form Guide

IN-WU19 - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

BD-WU19 - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Probable Playing XI

IN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanika Chalke, Gongadi Trisha, Niki Prasad (c), Vaishnavi Sharma, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha V J, G Kamalini (wk), Bhavika Ahire, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam Md Shakil, Aayushi Shukla

BD-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Afia Ashima, Jannatul Maoua, Sadia Islam, Sadia Akter, Habiba Islam Pinky, Nishita Akter Nishi, Anisa Akter Soba, Sumaiya Akter (c), Fahomida Choya, Juairiya Ferdous (wk), Sumaiya Akther

IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kamilini

Kamilini is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. J Ferdous is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

T Gongadi

A Ashima and T Gongadi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Gongadi will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. She has smashed 80 runs in the last three matches. S Akter is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

V Joshitha

A Shukla and V Joshitha are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. V Joshitha will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken five wickets and smashed 14 runs in the last three matches. J Maoua is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

V Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sisodia and V Sharma. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. V Sharma will complete her quota of overs and has already taken six wickets in the last two matches. A Akter is another good bowler for today's match.

IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shukla

A Shukla is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.

V Joshitha

V Joshitha is the most crucial pick from the India Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has taken 5 wickets and smashed 14 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for IN-WU19 vs BD-WU19, 6th match

V Sharma

V Joshitha

A Shukla

J Maoua

A Akter

India Women Under 19 vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Women Under 19 vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Kamilini

Batters: A Ashima, T Gongadi

All-rounders: J Maoua, V Joshitha, A Shukla

Bowlers: P Sisodia, V Sharma, A Akter, S Shakil, N Akter

India Women Under 19 vs Bangladesh Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Ferrous

Batters: T Gongadi

All-rounders: J Maoua, V Joshitha, A Shukla

Bowlers: P Sisodia, V Sharma, A Akter, S Shakil, N Akter, H Pinky

