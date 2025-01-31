IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Semifinal 2

The second semifinal of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see India Women Under 19 (IN-WU19) squaring off against England Women Under 19 (EN-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, January 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

India Women Under 19 have won all of their Super Six matches. They won their last match against Scotland Women Under 19 by 150 runs. England Women Under 19, on the other hand, have won four of their last seven matches of the tournament.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Match Details

The second semifinal of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 31 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19, 2nd Semifinal match

Date and Time: 31st January, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings. The last match played at this venue was between India Women Under 19 and Scotland Women Under 19, where a total of 266 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Form Guide

IN-WU19 - Won 7 of their last 7 matches

EN-WU19 - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Probable Playing XI

IN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanika Chalke, Gongadi Trisha, Niki Prasad (c), Vaishnavi Sharma, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha V J, G Kamalini (wk), Bhavika Ahire, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam Md Shakil, Aayushi Shukla

EN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Davina Sarah, T Perrin, Abi Norgrove (c), Katie Jones (wk), Charlotte Stubbs, Trudy Johnson, Amu Surenkuma, Olivia Brinsden, Prisha Thanawala, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Eve O'Neill, Phoebe Brett

IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kamalini

Kamalini is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 79 runs in the last five matches. K Jones is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

D Perrin

S Chalke and D Perrin are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. D Perrin will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 105 runs in the last three matches. N Prasad is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

T Gongadi

A Shukla and T Gongadi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. T Gongadi will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken 4 wickets and smashed 230 runs in the last five matches. T Johnson is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

V Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Sharma and T Corteen. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. V Sharma will complete her quota of overs and is in top notch form. She has taken 12 wickets in the last four matches. S Shakil is another good bowler pick for today's match.

IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

T Gongadi

T Gongadi is in top notch form. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 4 wickets and smashed 230 runs in the last five matches.

V Sharma

V Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from the India Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in grand league teams. She has taken 12 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for IN-WU19 vs EN-WU19, 2nd Semifinal match

V Sharma

T Gongadi

A Shukla

T Corteen

T Johnson

India Women Under 19 vs England Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Women Under 19 vs England Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Jones, Kamalini

Batters: S Chalke, D Perrin

All-rounders: T Johnson, T Gongadi, A Shukla, P Thanawala

Bowlers: V Sharma, T Corteen, S Shakil

India Women Under 19 vs England Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Jones

Batters: D Perrin

All-rounders: T Johnson, T Gongadi, A Shukla, P Thanawala, V Joshitha

Bowlers: V Sharma, T Corteen, P Sisodia, E O'Neill

