IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see India Women Under 19 (IN-WU19) squaring off against Malaysia Women Under 19 (MY-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, January 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Malaysia Women Under 19 lost their first match to Sri Lanka Women Under 19 by a massive margin of 139 runs. India Women Under 19, on the other hand, won their first match against West Indies Women Under 19 by nine wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Match Details

The 16th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 21 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19, 16th match

Date and Time: January 21, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

The last match played at this venue was between West Indies Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19, where a total of 91 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Form Guide

IN-WU19 - W

MY-WU19 - L

IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Probable Playing XI

IN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanika Chalke, Gongadi Trisha, Niki Prasad (c), Vaishnavi Sharma, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha V J, G Kamalini (wk), Bhavika Ahire, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam Md Shakil, Aayushi Shukla

MY-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Nur Isma Dania, Siti Nazwah, Nuriman Hidayah, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Marsya Qistina, Nazatul Hidayah Husna, Nur Dania Syuhada ©, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Irdina Beh, Nur Aliya, Suabika Manivannan

IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kamalini

Kamalini is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She smashed 16 runs in the last match. S Chalke is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

T Gongadi

N Prasad and T Gongadi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Gongadi will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. N Hidayah is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Shukla

A Shukla and S Manivannan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Shukla will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She took two wickets in the last match. V Joshitha is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

P Sisodia

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sisodia and S Shakil. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. P Sisodia will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets with her spin bowling. She took three wickets in the last match. S Yadav is another good bowler for today's match.

IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shukla

A Shukla is in top notch form and can once again perform well in today's match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She took two wickets in the last match of the tournament.

P Sisodia

P Sisodia is the one of the most crucial picks from the India Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She took three wickets in the last match of the tournament

5 Must-Picks for IN-WU19 vs MY-WU19, 16th match

A Shukla

V Joshitha

P Sisodia

T Gongadi

S Shakil

India Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Kamalini, S Chalke

Batters: T Gongadi, N Prasad

All-rounders: V Joshitha, S Manivannan, A Shukla, N Dania

Bowlers: P Sisodia, S Yadav, S Shakil

India Women Under 19 vs Malaysia Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Kamalini, S Chalke

Batters: T Gongadi

All-rounders: V Joshitha, S Manivannan, A Shukla, N Dania

Bowlers: P Sisodia, S Yadav, S Shakil, N Isma

