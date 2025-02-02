IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Final

The Final match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see India Women Under 19 (IN-WU19) square off against South Africa Women Under 19 (SA-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, February 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

India Women Under 19 have won all of their last eight matches. They won their semi final match against England Women Under 19 by nine wickets. South Africa Women Under 19, on the other hand, have won seven of their last eight matches. They won their semi final match against Australia Women Under 19 by five wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Match Details

The Final match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on February 2 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to commence at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19, Final match

Date and Time: 2 February 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings. The last match played at this venue was between India Women Under 19 and England Women Under 19, where a total of 230 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Form Guide

IN-WU19 - Won 8 of their last 8 matches

SA-WU19 - Won 7 of their last 8 matches

IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

IN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanika Chalke, Gongadi Trisha, Niki Prasad (c), Vaishnavi Sharma, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha V J, G Kamalini (wk), Bhavika Ahire, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam Md Shakil, Aayushi Shukla

SA-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan

IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kamilini

Kamilini is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 135 runs in the last six matches. K Meso is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

J Botha

S Chalke and J Botha are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Botha will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 89 runs in the last five matches. S Lourens is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

T Gongadi

K Reyneke and T Gongadi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. T Gongadi will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has taken four wickets and smashed 265 runs in the last six matches. A Shukla is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

V Sharma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sisodia and V Sharma. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. V Sharma will complete her quota of overs and is in top notch form. She has taken 15 wickets in the last five matches. N Nini is another good bowler for today's match.

IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

T Gongadi

T Gongadi is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken four wickets and smashed 265 runs in the last six matches.

V Sharma

V Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from the India Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She has picked up 15 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for IN-WU19 vs SA-WU19, Final match

K Reyneke

V Sharma

T Gongadi

P Sisodia

A Shukla

India Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Kamilini

Batters: S Chalke, J Botha

All-rounders: A Shukla, K Reyneke, V Joshitha, T Gongadi

Bowlers: N Nini, S Naidu, V Sharma, P Sisodia

India Women Under 19 vs South Africa Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Kamilini

Batters: J Botha

All-rounders: A Shukla, K Reyneke, V Joshitha, T Gongadi

Bowlers: N Nini, S Naidu, V Sharma, P Sisodia, M Legodi

