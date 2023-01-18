India Women Under-19s will be up against Scotland Women Under-19s in the 20th match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa, on Wednesday, January 18.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

India Women Under-19s have won as many as two matches and are placed at the top of the Group D points table. They won their last match against the United Arab Emirates Under-19s by 122 runs.

Scotland Women Under-19s, on the other hand, have lost both of their two matches and are reeling at the bottom of the Group D points table. They lost their last encounter against South Africa Women Under-19s by 44 runs.

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Match Details

The 20th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 18 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. The match is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Match 20

Date and Time: 18 January 2022, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Willowmoore Park Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 130

Average second innings score: 100

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Form Guide (Last match)

India Women Under-19s: W-W

Scotland Women Under-19s: L-L

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

IN-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IN-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Richa Ghosh, Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma(C), Gongadi Trisha, Shweta Sehrawat, Archana Devi, Sonia Mendhiya, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap.

SC-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SC-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Ailsa Lister, Emma Walsingham, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Nayma Sheikh, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Katherine Fraser(C), Maryam Faisal, Niamh Muir, Orla Montgomery, Maisie Maceira.

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Richa Ghosh (2 matches, 49 runs, Strike Rate: 168.97)

Richa, who played exceptionally well in the last game, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She has scored 49 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 168.97.

Top Batter pick

Shweta Sehrawat (2 matches, 166 runs, Strike Rate: 156.60)

Shweta is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her ability to put on a great show with the bat. She has scored 166 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 156.60.

Top All-rounder pick

Shafali Verma (2 matches, 123 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 246.00 and Economy Rate: 6.33)

Shafali could be a wise multiplier choice because of her all-round abilities. She has picked up two wickets while scoring 123 runs at a strike rate of 246.00 in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Maisie Maceira (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.75)

Maisie is expected to be a pivotal bowler for her side. She has picked up two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.75.

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Shafali Verma

Shafali is a dependable bet for the captaincy as she has performed decently in the tournament so far. She has picked up two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 6.33, also while scoring 123 runs at a strike rate of 246.00.

Richa Ghosh

Richa could be a valuable pick for the captaincy option. She has scored 49 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 168.97.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shafali Verma 2 wickets and 123 runs in 2 matches

Shweta Sehrawat 166 runs in 2 matches

Katherine Fraser 18 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Richa Ghosh 49 runs in 2 matches

Nayma Sheikh 2 wickets and 13 runs in 2 matches

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 match expert tips

Shafali Verma could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head-to-Head League

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Emma Walsingham, Nayma Sheikh, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Sonia Mendhiya, Katherine Fraser, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Maisie Maceira, Archana Devi

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Emma Walsingham, Nayma Sheikh, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Sonia Mendhiya, Katherine Fraser, Shafali Verma, Niamh Robertson-Jack

Bowlers: Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap.

