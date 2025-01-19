IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 8

The eighth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see India Women Under 19 (IN-WU19) squaring off against West Indies Women Under 19 (WI-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

This will be an interesting match as both the teams have strong bowling units. All-rounders in both the teams will decide the fate of today's match. India Women Under 19 are one of the top asian contenders for the trophy.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 19 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19, 8th match

Date and Time: 19th January, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings. This pitch will be used for the second time in the day, so a low scoring match is expected.

IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Form Guide

IN-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

WI-WU19 - Will be playing their playing match

IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Probable Playing XI

IN-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanika Chalke, Gongadi Trisha, Niki Prasad (c), Vaishnavi Sharma, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha V J, G Kamalini (wk), Bhavika Ahire, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam Md Shakil, Aayushi Shukla

WI-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Brianna Harricharan, Asabi Callendar, Abigail Bryce, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Amrita Ramtahal, Aaliyah Weekes, Kristen Sutherland, Denella Creese (wk), Jahzara Claxton, Samara Ramnath (c), Kenika Cassar

IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kamalini

Kamalini is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. B Ahire is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

T Gongadi

N Prasad and T Gongadi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Gongadi will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. N Cumberbatch is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Ramnath

A Shukla and S Ramnath are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. S Ramnath will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. V Joshitha is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Shakil

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sisodia and S Shakil. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. S Shakil will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. T Hardat is another good bowler pick for today's match.

IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shukla

A Shukla is in top form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches.

S Ramnath

S Ramnath is the most crucial pick from the West Indies Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for IN-WU19 vs WI-WU19, 8th match

A Shukla

S Ramnath

T Gongadi

V Joshitha

S Shakil

India Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Kamalini

Batters: T Gongadi, N Cumberbatch, N Prasad

All-rounders: V Joshitha, S Ramnath, A Shukla, A Callender

Bowlers: P Sisodia, T Hardat, S Shakil

India Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Kamalini

Batters: T Gongadi, N Prasad

All-rounders: V Joshitha, S Ramnath, A Shukla, B Harricharan

Bowlers: P Sisodia, T Hardat, S Shakil, S Yadav

