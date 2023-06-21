INA-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 20

The 20th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Indonesia Under 19 (INA-U19) squaring off against Japan Under 19 (JPN-U19) at the Tio Stadium in Darwin on Wednesday, June 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INA-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Indonesia Under 19 have won two of their last five matches. Japan Under 19, on the other hand, have four victories in five appearances.

Indonesia Under 19 possess a talented squad, but Japan Under 19 are likely to continue their positive momentum in the tournament.

INA-U19 vs JPN-U19 Match Details

The 20th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 21 at the Tio Stadium in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA-U19 vs JPN-U19, Match 20

Date and Time: 21st June 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tio Stadium, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea Under 19 and Japan Under 19, where a total of 189 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

INA-U19 vs JPN-U19 Form Guide

INA-U19 - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

JPN-U19 - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

INA-U19 vs JPN-U19 Probable Playing XI

INA-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

I Gede Teguh Pranatha Wiguna, Marlon Verom, Fabio Rayo, Made Rama Yuda Diputra, I Nyoman Adi Budana (c & wk), Junison Yusuf, Dewa Gede Andika Pradipta Diatmika Wiswin, Marianus Molo, Andreas Alexander Hawoe, I Made Rizky Dwipayana, Putu Eka Rekananda Tanaya

JPN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Chihaya Arakawa (wk), Aditya Phadke, Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Nikhil Pol, Kiefer Lake (c), Nihar Parmar, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Kazuma Stafford, Aarav Tiwari, Hirotake Kakinuma, Daniel Panckhurst

INA-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Budana

I Budana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Arakawa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Lake

K Lake and K Hardgrave are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Pol played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Hiratsuka

A Hawoe and S Hiratsuka are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Stafford is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Pranatha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Molo and I Pranatha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Tuda is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

INA-U19 vs JPN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

K Lake

K Lake will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 536 points in the last five matches of the season.

I Pranatha

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Pranatha as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 466 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for INA-U19 vs JPN-U19, Match 20

K Lake

K Hardgrave

I Pranatha

S Hiratsuka

M Molo

Indonesia Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indonesia Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Budana

Batters: A Phadke, K Hardgrave, K Lake, N Pol

All-rounders: S Hiratsuka (c), K Stafford, A Hawoe

Bowlers: I Pranatha (vc), M Molo, M Yuda

Indonesia Under 19 vs Japan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Budana

Batters: K Hardgrave, K Lake (c), N Pol

All-rounders: S Hiratsuka, K Stafford, A Hawoe

Bowlers: I Pranatha (vc), M Molo, E Mangopo, H Kakinuma

Poll : 0 votes