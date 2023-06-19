INA-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 17

The 17th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Indonesia Under 19 (INA-U19) squaring off against New Zealand Under 19 (NZ-U19) at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Monday, June 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INA-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Indonesia Under 19 have won two of their last four matches. New Zealand Under 19, too, have won all of their last five matches of the tournament.

Indonesia Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but New Zealand Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

INA-U19 vs NZ-U19 Match Details

The 17th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 19 at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA-U19 vs NZ-U19, Match 17

Date and Time: 19th June 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Papua New Guinea Under 19 and New Zealand Under 19, where a total of 347 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

INA-U19 vs NZ-U19 Form Guide

INA-U19 - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

NZ-U19 - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

INA-U19 vs NZ-U19 Probable Playing XI

INA-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

I Gede Teguh Pranatha Wiguna, Marlon Verom, Fabio Rayo, Made Rama Yuda Diputra, I Nyoman Adi Budana (c & wk), Junison Yusuf, Dewa Gede Andika Pradipta Diatmika Wiswin, Marianus Molo, Andreas Alexander Hawoe, I Made Rizky Dwipayana, Putu Eka Rekananda Tanaya

NZ-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Jones, Will Julian, Snehith Reddy, Oscar Jackson ©, Josh Olliver, Cameron Paul, Ollie Tewatiya, Alex Thompson (wk), Zac Cumming, Ryan Tsourgas, Rahman Hekmat

INA-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Budana

I Budana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Clode is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Jones

W Julian and T Jones are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Dwipayana played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Reddy

A Hawoe and S Reddy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Tewatiya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Pranatha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Cumming and I Pranatha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Paul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

INA-U19 vs NZ-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Reddy

J Andrew will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 377 points in the last five matches of the season.

I Pranatha

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Pranatha as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 422 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for INA-U19 vs NZ-U19, Match 17

Z Cumming

W Julian

I Pranatha

S Reddy

M Molo

Indonesia Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indonesia Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Budana

Batters: T Jones, W Julian (vc)

All-rounders: S Reddy (c), O Jackson, O Tewatiya, A Hawoe, R Tsourgas

Bowlers: Z Cumming, C Paul, I Pranatha

Indonesia Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Clode

Batters: T Jones

All-rounders: S Reddy, A Hawoe, R Tsourgas

Bowlers: Z Cumming (vc), C Paul, I Pranatha (c), R Hekmat, M Molo, E Schreuder

