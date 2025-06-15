INA vs CAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Cambodia tour of Indonesia 2025, T20I 7

The seventh match of the Cambodia tour of Indonesia 2025 will see Indonesia (INA) squaring off against Cambodia (CAB) at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Jimbaran on Sunday, June 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INA vs CAB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Cambodia is leading the series by 3-1 but if Indonesia wins the next two matches, the series will end in a draw. The last match between these two teams was abandoned due to rain. Indonesia won the 4th match and showed their potential.

Cambodia will look to win today's match and eventually the series while Indonesia will look to make a comeback for their fans.

INA vs CAB Match Details

The 7th match of the Cambodia tour of Indonesia 2025 will be played on June 15 at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Jimbaran. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA vs CAB, 7th Match

Date and Time: 15th June 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Udayana Cricket Ground, Jimbaran

Pitch Report

The pitch at Udayana Cricket Ground in Jimbaran is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was the 4th T20I match between Indonesia and Cambodia, where a total of 126 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

INA vs CAB Form Guide

INA - N/R W L L L

CAB - N/R L W W W

INA vs CAB Probable Playing XI

INA Playing XI

No injury updates

D Kadek (wk), G Priandana, F Heo, J Dzulfikar, G Tiwari, D Hawoe, I Pranatha, K Gamantika, P Surve, F Banunaek, M Koda

CAB Playing XI

No injury updates

M Sahaj (wk), L Gupta, E Beukes, U Sing, L Butt, S Stanley, S Godara, G Murtaza, U Jain, N Gireesh, S Abrar

INA vs CAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Sahaj

M Sahaj is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 120 runs in the last four matches. D Kadek is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Gupta

E Beukes and L Gupta are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. L Gupta is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 71 runs in the last four matches. S Stany is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

L Butt

S Abrar and L Butt are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. L Butt will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 3 wickets and smashed 88 runs in the last four matches. S Godara is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

G Murtaza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Banunaek and G Murtaza. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. G Murtaza will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 3 wickets in the last four matches. U Jain is another good bowler for today's match.

INA vs CAB match captain and vice-captain choices

L Butt

L Butt is one of the most crucial picks from Cambodia as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 3 wickets and smashed 88 runs in the last four matches.

S Abrar

S Abrar is another crucial pick from the Cambodia squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 6 wickets and smashed 30 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for INA vs CAB, 7th Match

L Butt

M Sahaj

S Abrar

A Abdillah

S Godara

Indonesia vs Cambodia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Indonesia vs Cambodia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Sahaj, D Kadek

Batters: L Gupta

All-rounders: L Butt, S Godara, A Abdillah, D Hawoe, S Abrar

Bowlers: G Murtaza, F Banunaek, U Jain

Indonesia vs Cambodia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Sahaj

Batters: L Gupta

All-rounders: L Butt, S Godara, A Abdillah, S Abrar, G Tiwari

Bowlers: G Murtaza, D Kumar, U Jain, F Banunaek

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

