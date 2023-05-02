INA vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SEA Games Men's T20, Match 2

The 2nd match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will see Indonesia (INA) squaring off against Malaysia (MAL) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the INA vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Indonesia won their last match against Thailand by 32 runs. Malaysia, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season.

Indonesia are a tough opponent, but Malaysia have gained much experience in recent months in international cricket and are expected to win this game.

INA vs MAL Match Details

The 2nd match of the SEA Games Men's T20 will be played on May 2 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA vs MAL, Match 2

Date and Time: 2nd May 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Thailand and Indonesia, where a total of 212 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

INA vs MAL Form Guide

INA - W

MAL - Will be playing their first match

INA vs MAL Probable Playing XI

INA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Muhaddis Muhaddis, Padmakar Surve, Gema Pramanda, Agush Priandana, Kadek Gamantika ©, Gede Arta, Anjar Tadarus, Muhammad Afis, Ketut EdiGuna Artawan, Maxi Koda

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz ©, Vijay Unni, Syed Aziz (wk), Muhamad Syahadat-Ramli, Sharvin Muniandy, Aslam Khan Malik, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Muhammad-Wafiq-Irfan Zarbani, Fitri Sham

INA vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ramdoni is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Amir

A Faiz and M Amir are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Surve played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Unni and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Priandana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zarbani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Sham and M Zarbani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Afis is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

INA vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for INA vs MAL, Match 2

S Aziz

A Faiz

M Amir

V Singh

V Unni

Indonesia vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indonesia vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: M Amir, A Faiz, P Surve

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, G Arta, A Priandana, S Muniandy

Bowlers: M Zarbani, F Sham

Indonesia vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: M Amir, P Surve

All-rounders: V Singh, V Unni, G Arta, A Priandana, S Muniandy

Bowlers: M Zarbani, F Sham, M Afis

