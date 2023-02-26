INA vs MYN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023, Match 8

Indonesia (INA) will take on Myanmar (MYN) in the eighth match of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Monday (February 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the INA vs MYN Dream11 Prediction, including the playing 11s and pitch report.

Indonesia will be hoping to bounce back from their previous eight-wicket loss to Saudi Arabia. They will look to key players including Ferdinando Banunaek, Padmakar Surve, and Kadek Gamantika to lead the charge and secure a crucial win at home.

Meanwhile, Myanmar will be looking to secure their first win following a disappointing performance against Thailand. They will look to Htet Lin Aung, Htet Lin Oo, and Aung Ko Ko to lead the batting lineup against Indonesia on Monday.

INA vs MYN, Match Details

The eighth match of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 between Indonesia and Myanmar will be played on February 27 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to commence at 8 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA vs MYN, Match 8, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023

Date & Time: February 27, 2023, 8 am IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Live Streaming: Fancode

INA vs MYN, Pitch Report

The Terdthai Cricket Ground pitch has favored batters over bowlers in the last three games. There will also be bounce and movement on offer for the pacers. Spinners will also be effective in the middle overs of the game.

INA vs MYN Probable Playing 11 today

INA injury/team news

No injury concerns.

INA Probable Playing XI:

Gede Priandana, Muhaddis Muhaddis, Ferdinando Banunaek, Padmakar Surve, Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Gede Arta, Danilson Hawoe, Ketut Edi Guna Artawan, Muhammad Afis, Rojerio Koda

MYN injury/team news

No injury concerns.

MYN Probable Playing XI:

Htet Lin Aung (c), Htet Lin Oo, Aung Ko Ko, Khin Aye, Ko Ko Lin Thu, Nyein Chan Soe, Paing Danu, Sai Htet Wai, Thura Aung, Ye Naing Tun (wk), Swan Htet Ko Ko

INA vs MYN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ahmad Ramdoni (2 runs in his previous outing; S.R: 10.50)

Ramdoni is an impactful batter, but he struggled in the previous game, scoring only two runs with a strike rate of 10.50. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Padmakar Surve (63 runs in his previous match, S.R: 86.30)

The talented right-handed batter is well-known for his ability to score big runs and anchor the innings. He looked excellent with the bat in his previous outing, scoring 63 runs off 73 balls, and he is also a part-time bowler, making him a must-have player for today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ferdinando Banunaek (1 run & one wicket in his previous match, E.R: 4.50)

Banunaek was outstanding with the ball in the previous game, outfoxing opponents with his medium-fast bowling. Although he struggled with the bat in the previous game, scoring only one run, he will look to improve in the upcoming game.

Top Bowler Pick

Htet Lin Oo (Three wickets in his previous outing; E.R: 8.30)

He looked really good with his bowling in the previous game, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 8.30. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

INA vs MYN match captain and vice-captain choices

Gede Arta

Arta is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in recent years for various franchises. He is a must-have for your INA vs MYN Dream11 fantasy team.

Kadek Gamantika

He is an experienced all-rounder with excellent spin options for his side. He has scored 82 runs and taken 3 wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in seven T20 games, making him an excellent pick for your INA vs MYN Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 must-picks for INA vs MYN Dream11 fantasy cricket

Padmakar Surve

Kadek Gamantika

Ahmad Ramdoni

Nyein Chan Soe

Paing Danu

INA vs MYN match expert tips

Padmakar Surve has been a consistent performer with the bat and is also a part-time bowler for his team. He scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 86.30 in the previous game and could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

INA vs MYN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Head To Head League

INA vs MYN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Naing Tun

Batters: Padmakar Surve, K Aye

All-Rounders: A Priandana, D Hawoe, G Arta, P Danu

Bowlers: M Koda, M Afis, H Lin Oo, Lin Aung

INA vs MYN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Grand League

INA vs MYN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: A Ramdoni

Batters: Padmakar Surve, K Aye, Htet Koko, M Muhaddis

All-Rounders: A Priandana, D Hawoe, G Arta, P Danu

Bowlers: M Afis, H Lin Oo

Poll : 0 votes