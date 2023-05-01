INA vs TL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SEA Games, Match 1

The first match of the SEA Games T20 Cup 2023 will see Indonesia (INA) taking on Thailand (TL) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Cambodia on Monday, May 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the INA vs TL Dream11 prediction.

Indonesia will start as the favorites and for good reason. They have a strong roster with a good mix of youth and experience, banking on the likes of Padmakar Surve and Maxi Koda to step up.

Thailand also have a well-balanced side with some firepower to bank on the batting front. Despite not having a heap of experience to fall back on, Thailand will fancy their chance of a win in what promises to be a cracking game in Cambodia.

INA vs TL Match Details

Indonesia and Thailand will lock horns in the first match of the SEA Games Men's T20 Cup 2023 on Monday. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA vs TL, SEA Games T20 Cup 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: May 1st, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Cambodia

Live Streaming: Fancode

INA vs TL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Indonesia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Indonesia.

Indonesia probable playing 11

Gede Priandana, Muhaddis M, Danilson Hawoe, Padmakar Surve, Kedek Gamanthika (c), Ketut Artawan, Gede Arta, Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Muhammad Afis, Ferdinando Banunaek and Maxi Koda.

Thailand injury/team news

No injury concerns for Thailand.

Thailand probable playing 11

Phiriyapong Suanchaui (wk), Narawit Nuntarach, Akshay Yadav (c), Chanchai Pengkumta, Vichanath Singh, Daniel Jacobs, Jandre Coetzee, Nopphon Senamontree, Robert Raina, Chanchai Pengkumta and Sittipong Hongsi.

INA vs TL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phiriyapong Suanchuai (Last 4 ODI matches, 62 runs, Average: 15.50)

Phiriyapong Suanchuai is a talented opening batter who also adds value with his keeping skills. Suanchuai has 120 runs in ten T20I innings with a highest score of 37 to his credit.

With Suanchuai also scoring some runs in the 50-over format, he is a good pick for your INA vs TL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Kadek Gamantika (Last 2 T20I matches, 33 runs, 3 wickets)

Kadek Gamantika has shown glimpses of his ability in his T20I career so far. He has 82 runs in seven innings with a highest score of 35. Gamantika can also add value with the ball, picking up three wickets in his last two T20I matches.

Given his all-round skill set, Gamanthika is a good option for your INA vs TL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Robert Raina (Last 4 ODI matches, 62 runs, 6 wickets)

Robert Raina is a talented all-rounder who can hold his own with both the bat and ball. He has 62 runs and six wickets in his last four matches, holding him in good stead.

With Raina bound to play a part with bat and ball, he is a must-have in your INA vs TL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ketut Artawan (last 2 T20I matches, 3 wickets, Average: 11.66)

Ketut Artawan is a fine bowler, often picking up key wickets for Indonesia. He has 14 wickets in seven matches at a brilliant average of 7.78.

With Artawan likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a top pick for your INA vs TL Dream11 prediction team.

INA vs TL match captain and vice-captain choices

Padmakar Surve

Padmakar Surve is by far Indonesia's best batter with 165 runs in seven matches. He has a fifty and a T20I batting average of 23.57 to his credit. With Surve also capable of picking wickets, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your INA vs TL Dream11 prediction team.

Daniel Jacobs

Daniel Jacobs has been in decent form for Thailand of late, scoring 160 runs in his last five ODI matches. He smashed a brilliant 152 against Myanmar and can also add value with the ball. With Jacobs likely to bat in the top order for Thailand, he is a top captaincy pick for your INA vs TL Dream11 prediction team.

INA vs TL match expert tips

Vichanath Singh is a good option for Thailand with both bat and ball. He is expected to bat in the middle order and hold his own with his left-arm spin. With 63 runs and seven wickets in 14 matches, Vichanath is a top choice for your INA vs TL Dream11 prediction team.

INA vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

INA vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: P Saunchuai

Batters: D Jacobs (c), K Gamantika, P Surve (vc)

All-rounders: J Coetzee, R Raina, A Priandana, G Arta

Bowlers: C Pengkumta, V Singh, M Koda

INA vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

INA vs TL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: P Saunchuai

Batters: D Jacobs, A Yadav, P Surve (vc)

All-rounders: J Coetzee (c), A Priandana, G Arta

Bowlers: C Pengkumta, V Singh, M Koda, M Afis

