INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women 2022, Match 6

Indonesia Women (INA-W) will take on Singapore Women (SIN-W) in the sixth match of the Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women 2022 at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Indonesia Women have performed exceptionally well on their home ground and have already sealed the series with four wins. Singapore Women, on the other hand, will try their best to salvage some pride.

Singapore Women will try their best to win the match, but Indonesia Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

INA-W vs SIN-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women 2022 will be played on November 9 at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA-W vs SIN-W, Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: November 09, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Udayana Cricket Ground, Bali

Pitch Report

The Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Indonesia Women and Singapore Women, where a total of 185 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets in 28 overs.

INA-W vs SIN-W Form Guide

INA-W - W W W W

SIN-W - L L L L

INA-W vs SIN-W Probable Playing XI

INA-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Yulia Anggraeni, Mia Arda, Maria Corazon (wk), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Chao Lia, Dara Paramitha, Sang Ayu, Ni Wayan Sariani (c), Andriani Andriani, and Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini.

SIN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Riyaa Bhasin, Vinu Kumar, Ada Bhasin, Shafina Mahesh (c), Kamal Raja, Tanvi Prasad, Haresh Dhavina, Chathurani Abeyratne, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Johanna Pooranakaran, and Dhwani Prakas (wk).

INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Andriani (4 matches, 86 runs)

A Andriani, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. A Bhasin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Sakarini (2 matches, 117 runs)

S Mahesh and N Sakarini are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Bhasin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

V Kumar (4 matches, 32 runs, 3 wickets)

V Kumar and N Wayan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Sharma is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Wade (4 matches, 27 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Wade and S Ayu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Pooranakaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

INA-W vs SIN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kumar

V Kumar is one of the best players in the Singapore Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 32 runs and scalped three wickets in the last four matches.

N Wade

N Wade is one of the best picks in the Indonesia Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 27 runs and picked up five wickets in the last four games.

5 Must-Picks for INA-W vs SIN-W, Match 6

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points N Wade 27 runs and 5 wickets 282 points V Kumar 32 runs and 3 wickets 157 points A Andriani 86 runs 125 pints N Sakarani 117 runs 179 points D Ahung 5 wickets 207 points

Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers who will bowl in the death overs. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Andriani, A Bhasin

Batters: S Ramesh, R Bhasin, N Sakarini

All-rounders: D Sharma, N Wayan, V Kumar

Bowlers: J Pooranakaran, S Ayu, N Wade

Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Bhasin

Batters: D Ahung, M Corazon, N Sakarini

All-rounders: D Sharma, N Wayan, V Kumar, R Pangestuti

Bowlers: J Pooranakaran, S Ayu, N Wade

