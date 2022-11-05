INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Singapore Women Tour of Indonesia 2022, 3rd T20I

Indonesia Women (INA-W) will face Singapore Women (SIN-W) in the 3rd T20I of the Singapore Women Tour of Indonesia 2022 at Lapangan Cricket Udayana in Bali on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 3rd T20I.

Indonesia Women have been absolutely sensational in the series and they have dispatched the Singapore Women quite comfortably in the first two matches. They won the first T20I by a humongous margin of 96 runs. Indonesia posted a score of 164/2 while batting first and bowled out Singapore for just 68 runs.

The margin of victory grew even bigger in the second game. Indonesia put up 170/2 on the board while batting first. This time, they restricted the opposition to below 50 and won by 121 runs.

INA-W vs SIN-W Match Details, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I of Singapore Women Tour of Indonesia 2022 will be played on November 6 at the Lapangan Cricket Udayana in Bali. The match is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INA-W vs SIN-W, Singapore Women Tour of Indonesia 2022, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 5th November, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Lapangan Cricket Udayana, Bali

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No streaming

INA-W vs SIN-W Pitch Report

The track at the Lapangan Cricket Udayana has favored batters and high scores have been common here. Both the matches have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 167

Average second innings score: 58.5

INA-W vs SIN-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Indonesia Women: W-W

Singapore Women: L-L

INA-W vs SIN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Indonesia Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Indonesia Women Probable Playing 11

Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, Berlian Duma Pare, Maria Corazon, Andriani Andriani, Dara Paramita, Laili Salsabila, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Sang Ayu, Ni Wayan Sariani

Singapore Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Singapore Women Probable Playing 11

Vinu Kumar, Riyaa Bhasin, Shafina Mahesh, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Haresh Davina, Dhwani Prakash, Kamal Raja, Chathurani Abeyratne, Ada Bhasin, Johanna Pooranakaran, Damini Ramesh

INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Andriani (2 matches, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 129.30)

A Andriani is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has scored 40 runs at a strike rate close to 130 and is yet to be dismissed.

Top Batter pick

S Mahesh (2 matches, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 51.21)

S Mahesh is the leading run-scorer for Singapore Women. She has managed 21 runs so far in the two games.

Top All-rounder pick

V Kumar (2 matches, 20 runs and 1 wicket)

V Kumar has collected 20 runs from two games at a strike rate of 90.90. She also has a wicket to her name.

Top Bowler pick

S Ayu (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 1.12)

S Ayu has been, without a doubt, the best bowler in the series so far. She is the leading wicket-taker with four scalps and also has an excellent economy of 1.12.

INA-W vs SIN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Sakarini

N Sakarini is the leading run-scorer in the series. She has slammed 157 runs in two games at an average of 157. Sakarini has made back-to-back half-centuries at a strike rate of over 124. She will be an effective captaincy pick for your INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Ayu

S Ayu has been in outrageous form with the ball in hand. She has already taken four wickets in two games at an incredible average of 2.25. Her economy rate of 1.12 is also scarcely believable.

5 Must-picks with players stats for INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats N Sakarini 157 runs S Ayu 4 wickets A Andriani 40 runs V Kumar 20 runs and 1 wicket S Mahesh 21 runs

INA-W vs SIN-W match expert tips

N Sakarini has been in wonderful form with the bat and has smacked consecutive half-centuries. She will be a wise captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.

INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Head to Head League

INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Andriani, D Prakas

Batter: N Sakarini, S Mahesh, R Bhasin

All-rounder: N Wayan Sariani, V Kumar, K Winda Prastini

Bowler: S Ayu, N Made Suwandevi, J Pooranakaran

INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Grand League

INA-W vs SIN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Andriani, D Prakas

Batter: N Sakarini, M Corazon, R Bhasin

All-rounder: N Wayan Sariani, D Sharma, K Winda Prastini

Bowler: S Ayu, L Salsabila, J Pooranakaran

