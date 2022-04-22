INB vs AMS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 16

Indo Bulgarian (INB) will take on Academic – MU Sofia (AMS) in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Friday.

Indo Bulgarian have been unlucky in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 as all of their games have been abandoned due to inclement weather conditions. They are presently third in the table. Meanwhile, Academic – MU Sofia have won two of their six matches and currently lead the standings.

INB vs AMS Probable Playing 11 Today

INB XI

Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (C), Sidhant Kulkarni, Shafkat Khan (wk), Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Suraj Negi, Nirdosh Sharma

AMS XI

Omar Rasool (wk), Ishan Aravinda de Silva (C), Kevin Dsouza, Delrick Vinu, Albin Jacob, Sandeep Nair, Ali Rasool, Zeerak Chughtai, Danyal Ali, Mubarak Ali, Muhammad Sultan

Match Details

INB vs AMS, ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 22nd April, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

Although Sofia offers a decent batting track, the bowlers will find some help as well. While the new ball should swing around, the spinners might not get much turn. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s INB vs AMS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

O Rasool has scored 27 runs in two games and is a handy wicketkeeper as well.

Batters

P Mishra scored eight runs and picked up four wickets in the previous game and could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy team..

K D’Souza is a reliable batter as well as a handy bowler. He has amassed 60 runs in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 so far.

All-rounder

A Jacob is a decent all-rounder who will look to be useful with both the bat and ball. He has two wickets to his name in the tournament.

Bowler

A Rasool will be tasked with leading his team's bowling unit, having scalped two wickets in as many games.

Top 5 best players to pick in INB vs AMS Dream11 prediction team

P Mishra (INB) – 159 points

K D’Souza (AMS) – 104 points

A Jacob (AMS) – 77 points

A Rasool (AMS) – 74 points

C Lakov (INB) – 72 points

Important stats for INB vs AMS Dream11 prediction team

P Mishra: 8 runs and 4 wickets

K D’Souza: 60 runs

A Jacob: 2 wickets

A Rasool: 2 wickets

C Lakov: 30 runs and 1 wicket

INB vs AMS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022)

INB vs AMS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: O Rasool, P Mishra, K D’Souza, C Lakov, Z Chughtai, A Jacob, N Johns Wickberg, K George, A Rasool, G Singh, H Yusuf

Captain: P Mishra. Vice-captain: K D’Souza.

INB vs AMS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O Rasool, P Mishra, K D’Souza, C Lakov, R Dhiman, Z Chughtai, A Jacob, N Johns Wickberg, A Rasool, G Singh, M Sultan.

Captain: C Lakov. Vice-captain: A Rasool.

Edited by Samya Majumdar