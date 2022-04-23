INB vs AMS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of this week's ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will see Academic MU Sofia (AMS) take on the Indo-Bulgarian CC (INB) at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC have been the team to beat this week with no losses so far. The likes of Prakash Mishra and Chris Lakov have come up with fine performances to hand the defending champions a top-two spot in the points table. However, they come across an equally strong MU Sofia side who have only lost one game all week. Like INB, MU Sofia also have a well-balanced side in place, paving the way for a cracking game in Sofia.

INB vs AMS Probable Playing 11 Today

AMS XI

Ishan de Silva (c), Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin D'Souza, Manan Bashir, Danyal Ali, Zeerak Chughtai, Delrick Vinu, Huzaif Yousuf, Ali Rasool, Bradleey Constantine and Albin Jacob.

INB XI

Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (c), Gaurav Chopra, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Chris Lakov, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Nikolay Nankov, Suraj Negi and Sanchit Saini.

Match Details

INB vs AMS, ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 23rd April 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sofia is slightly on the slower side with variable bounce also likely to come into play. The batters will look to go hard early on, targeting the shorter leg-side boundary. There won't be much movement available off the surface, with the change of pace and maintaining wide lines being the likely go-to options for the bowlers. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 90-100 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s INB vs AMS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan de Silva: Ishan de Silva has been brilliant this week, playing handy knocks at the top of the order. While he has been given the role of anchoring AMS' batting unit, he is well and truly capable of upping the ante at will. Given his form and ability, he should be a good addition to your INB vs AMS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kevin D'Souza: Kevin D'Souza is one of the more technically sound batters on the Bulgarian circuit, with his numbers also holding him in good stead. D'Souza has 117 runs to his name in four matches, with his strike rate of 185 also being noteworthy. With D'Souza's knack for scoring big runs likely to come into play, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Prakash Mishra: INB captain Prakash Mishra has been a revelation this week with handy contributions with both the bat and ball. Although Mishra has been decent on the batting front, it is his bowling prowess that has come to the fore more often. With his all-round skills bound to have a say today, he is a must-have in your INB vs AMS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Gagandeep Singh: Gagandeep Singh has complemented the likes of Mishra and Tahiri with his clever variations and accuracy. He has picked up only three wickets this week, but his economy rate of 5.00 holds him in good stead. With the conditions also helping his style of bowling, Gagan can be a handy pick in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in INB vs AMS Dream11 prediction team

Prakash Mishra (INB)

Chris Lakov (INB)

Ishan de Silva (AMS)

Important stats for INB vs AMS Dream11 prediction team

Kevin D'Souza - 117 runs in 4 ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 matches, Average: 58.50

Chris Lakov - 71 runs in 3 ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 matches, Average: 71.00

Prakash Mishra - 44 runs and 5 wickets in 3 ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 matches

INB vs AMS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022)

INB vs AMS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Dunbar, I de Silva, K D'Souza, P Mishra, C Lakov, D Vinu Varghese, R Dhiman, A Jacob, G Singh, N Johns-Wickberg and A Rasool.

Captain: P Mishra. Vice-captain: K D'Souza.

INB vs AMS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O Rasool, I de Silva, K D'Souza, P Mishra, B Tahiri, D Vinu Varghese, R Dhiman, Z Chughtai, G Singh, N Johns-Wickberg and A Rasool.

Captain: B Tahiri. Vice-captain: K D'Souza.

Edited by Samya Majumdar