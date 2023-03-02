INB vs AUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 2

The Indo-Bulgarian (INB) will take on the American University of Malta (AUM) in the second match of Group B of the European Cricket League T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the INB vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

This will be the second match of Group B of the tournament. Both teams will be playing their first match and will be looking to get off to a winning start.

INB vs AUM Match Details, European Cricket League T10

The second match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 2 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INB vs AUM, European Cricket League T10, Match 2

Date and Time: March 2, 2022, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

INB vs AUM Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama has been pretty good for batting. The 100-plus total has been a very frequent occurrence in the tournament and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

INB vs AUM probable playing XIs for today’s match

INB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

INB Probable Playing XI

A Dunbar, S Khan, A Dhiman-I, C Webster, G Singh-I, S Negi, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, C Lakov, P Mishra, R Dhiman, and L Sharma.

AUM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

AUM Probable Playing XI

D Patankar, M Panchal, V Prasath, R Dianish, M Patel, B George, Z Malek, J Singh, J Patel, C Desai, and C Jen.

INB vs AUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Patankar

D Patankar is a top-order batter who likes to play with an aggressive intent from the very beginning of the innings. He is also very good behind the stumps and that makes him the best pick as the wicketkeeper for this match.

Batter

A Dhiman-I

Dhiman can play an aggressive role at the top of the order. He will earn some valuable points at the start of the innings and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Basil George

Basil George can be a very handy player with both the bat and the ball. He can play match-winning knocks with the bat and also pick up important wickets with the ball. George is the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

P Mishra

P Mishra has the ability to pick up wickets while being economical. He will be the best bet from the bowler's section for this match.

INB vs AUM Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Basil George

Basil George has the ability to be the match-winner with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

C Lakov

C Lakov has the ability to play impactful knocks in the lower middle order. He can also be very effective with the ball in hand and that makes Lakov a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for INB vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

C Lakov

Basil George

D Patankar

A Dhiman-I

P Mishra

INB vs AUM match expert tips

The pitch has been very good for batting. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can strike the ball big will be good picks for the match.

INB vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: D Patankar, A Dunbar

Batters: V Prasath, R Dianish, A Dhiman-I

All-rounders: D Krasimirov Nikolov, C Lakov, Basil George

Bowlers: P Mishra, J Patel, R Dhiman

