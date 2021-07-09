INB vs BAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 9th, 2021

The Indo-Bulgarian CC will lock horns with the Barbarians in Match 17 and 18 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Friday.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC are unbeaten so far in the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. They have six wins from as many games and continue to be the most dominant side.

The Barbarians, on the other hand, have nothing but a solitary win to show. They will have to pull off something very special if they want to stand a chance against a mighty Indo-Bulgarian CC unit.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Bulgaria match

#3 Dimo Nikolov

Barbarians skipper Dimo Nikolov has picked up three wickets in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria. He grabbed two wickets for just two runs in one of the matches against the Academic-MU Sofia. The captain impressed in an otherwise disappointing performance by the team in the game.

Nikolov can also come in handy with the bat in hand. He scored a quick-fire unbeaten 10-ball 22, striking at 220, against the VTU-MU Pleven.

#2 Hristo Lakov

Hristo Lakov has picked up five wickets for the Indo-Bulgarian CC thus far. He notched his best figures of 2/22 against the Academic-MU Sofia in this edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria.

Lakov opens the batting and can come in handy at the top of the order as well. In one of their recent matches against the BSCU-MU Plovdiv, he scored an unbeaten 37 where he hit three fours and a six.

# Prakash Mishra

Indo-Bulgarian CC skipper Prakash Mishra has truly led from the front this season. He is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria with 203 runs from six games at a strike-rate of 205.05. He is also amongst the leading wicket-takers.

Prakash has eight wickets to his name in the tournament so far. He displayed an all-round performance in his side’s last match against BSCU-MU Plovdiv. Opening the batting, he scored an 18-ball 36, studded with three fours and as many sixes. He also returned to pick up a wicket later on.

Edited by Diptanil Roy