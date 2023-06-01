INB vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 56

The 56th match of the ECS BulgariaT10 will see the Indo-Bulgarian (INB) square off against the Barbarian CC (BAR) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Thursday, June 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the INB vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Indo-Bulgarian have played 11 matches in the tournament and have managed to win five of them. They have lost three while three of their games ended with no result. They are currently fifth in the points table and will be looking to win this match to improve their position in the points table.

The Barbarian CC, on the other hand, have also managed to win five of their matches, however, they have played one match more than their opponents. They are currently placed fourth in the points table and will also be in search of a win to improve their position in the points table.

INB vs BAR Match Details

The 56th game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on June 1 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The match will commence at 7.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: INB vs BAR, Match 56, ECS BulgariaT10

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, Monday; 7.00 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

INB vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

INB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

INB Probable Playing XI

A Dunbar, B Tahiri, O Rasool, M Jones, G Singh, P Mishra, R Dhiman, A Dhiman, R Laltora, P Verma, and N Nankov.

BAR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAR Probable Playing XI

H Ivanov, H Farooq, N Topalov, M Ul-Haq, D Krasimirov, A Ahmadhel, M Fayyaz, S Esmail, V Dikov, H Hugianay, and O Malik.

INB vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Dunbar

A Dunbar has been in good batting form throughout the tournament. He has scored runs on a consistent basis and that makes him a good pick from the batter's section.

Batter

B Tahiri

B Tahiri has been in pretty decent form so far. He has been scoring runs on a consistent basis and his presence in the fantasy teams will ensure you some guaranteed points.

All-rounder

A Ahmadhel

Ahmadhel has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He will be giving points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

O Malik

O Malik has been in good wicket-taking form in the tournament so far. He will be a brilliant pick for the match from the bowler's section.

INB vs BAR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmadhel

Ahmadhel has been in brilliant all-round form throughout the tournament. He is scoring important runs for the team and is also picking up crucial wickets. This makes Ahmadhel a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

D Krasimirov

D Krasimirov has been doing a great job with both of his trades in the tournament. He will be picking up fantasy points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the tournament.

Five Must-Picks for INB vs BAR, Match 56

A Dunbar

B Tahiri

D Krasimirov

A Ahmadhel

O Malik

INB vs BAR Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the National Sports Academy will be a sporting one, favoring players of all trades. Top-order batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

INB vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Match 56, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: A Dunbar

Batters: H Ivanov, B Tahiri, M Ul-Haq

All-rounders: D Krasimirov, P Mishra, A Ahmdadhel, M Fayyaz, R Dhiman, M Jones

Bowlers: O Malik

