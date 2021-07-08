INB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Matches 17 & 18 - July 09, 2021

The Indo-Bulgarian CC and the Barbarians will be up against each other in back-to-back ECS T10 Bulgaria matches at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia. Moreover, both teams will be playing their last two league stage games of the season on Friday and will be hoping to do so on a positive note.

Indo-Bulgarian CC are having a tremendous season so far. They currently sit at the top of the points table, having won as many as six ECS T10 Bulgaria matches. The Indo-Bulgarian CC will head into Friday's double-header on the back of a 11-run victory over BSCU-MU Plovdiv. They will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run when they lock horns with the Barbarians.

Speaking of the Barbarians, they will be extremely disappointed with their performance so far this season. They have managed to pick up just a single win from their six ECS T10 Bulgaria matches and are currently placed in the penultimate position in the points table. The Barbarians will have to pick up wins from both their games on Friday if they are to enter the playoffs.

With both sides desperate to win, we can expect two thrilling ECS T10 Bulgaria contests at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Shafquat Khan (WK), Deep Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Lovesh Sharma, Prakash Mishra (C), Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Rohit Dhiman, Saheldzhalat Malang, Uahedullah Shinvari, Vignesh Viswanathan and Suraj Negi.

Barbarians

Ivaylo Katzarski, Hristo Ivanov (WK), Deyan Shipkov, Boyko Ivanov, Alexandar Stoychev, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Andrei Lilov, Dimo Nikolov (C), Krasimir Kamenov, Ivaylo Andreev, Mohammad Fayaz, Vasil Hristov, Ivan Ivanov, Mario Berberyan, Vasilen Kamburov and Julian Hristov.

Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Prakash Mishra (C), Hristo Lakov, Shafquat Khan (WK), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Deep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni.

Barbarians

Dimo Nikolov (C), Ivaylo Katzarski, Hristo Ivanov (WK), Mohammad Fayaz, Boyko Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Deyan Shipkov, Vasilen Kamburov, Mario Berberyan, Andrei Lilov, Alexandar Stoychev.

Match Details

Matches: Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarians, 17th & 18th matches, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Date & Time: 9th July 2021, 11:30 AM & 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of ECS T10 Bulgaria matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes difficult to bat in the second innings. Hence, teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first innings score at the venue is 101 runs.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INB vs BAR)

INB vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Bulgaria

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hristo Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Mohammad Fayaz, Dushyant Sharma, Ivaylo Katzarski, Boyko Ivanov.

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Bakhtiar Tahiri.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hristo Ivanov, Nikolay Nankov, Deep Singh, Rohit Dhiman, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Mohammad Fayaz, Ivaylo Katzarski, Nirdosh Sharma, Boyko Ivanov.

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Mohammad Fayaz.

