INB vs BS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 20

The Indo-Bulgarian (INB) will face off against The Black Smiths (BS) in the 20th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Bulgaria 2022 at the National Sports Academy in Bulgaria on Friday.

The Black Smiths got off to a poor start in this tournament, losing all of their first three games. Despite being on the verge of victory in the previous match, PLO Skipper Akshay Harikumar dashed their hopes with a brilliant bowling spell in the final over. They are currently ranked last in the points standings.

Meanwhile, Indo-Bulgarian did not get many chances to play since five of their six matches were called off. They are currently third in the points table. If they win this match, they will move up to second.

INB vs BS Probable Playing 11 Today

INB XI

Prakash Mishra (c), Chris Lakov, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Sanchit Saini, Gaurav Chopra, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Suraj Negi, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Nikolay Nankov.

BS XI

Salman Khan, Ivaylo Katzarski (c), Mohammad Fayyaz, Agagyu Ahmadhel, Dave Patel (wk), Gathsara Seekkuge, Jakob Gul, Muhammad Tayub, Adil Patel, Omer Malik, Waleed Khan.

Match Details

INB vs BS, ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 22nd April 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy, Bulgaria

Pitch Report

The National Sports Academy track is expected to be batting-friendly. The pacers should get an extra bounce and swing early on so that they can frustrate the batters. At the venue, 100 runs could be considered par.

Today’s INB vs BS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adrian Dunbar: He has been in poor form with the bat, scoring only 14 runs in his previous outing. His team will be expecting a better performance from him.

Batters

Prakash Mishra: Prakash, who was at his best in the previous match, demolished the opposition's batting order, conceding only four wickets for nine runs. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Nicholas Johns: Johns picked up one crucial wicket against PLO in his last match, proving his usefulness with the ball. He is expected to score some useful runs with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Waleed Khan: Waleed is BS's leading wicket-taker in the Bulgaria T10 with four scalps at an average of 12.25 in four matches. He is also quite handy with the bat in the lower order.

Top 3 best players to pick in INB vs BS Dream11 prediction team

Adrian Dunbar (INB): 49 points

Agagyul Ahmadhel (BS): 134 points

Gagandeep Singh-I (INB): 125 points

Important stats for INB vs BS Dream11 prediction team

Omer Malik: Three wickets in four games; bowling average: 17.66

Salman Khan: 50 runs in four games; batting average: 25.00

Mohammad Fayyaz: 46 runs in four games; batting average: 23.00

INB vs BS Dream11 Prediction

INB vs BS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Dunbar, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Mohammad Fayyaz, Salman Khan, Ivaylo Katzarski, Agagyu Ahmadhel, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Gagandeep Singh, Waleed Khan, Omer Malik.

Captain: Nick Johns-Wickberg. Vice-captain: Waleed Khan.

INB vs BS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dave Patel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Chris Lakov, Mohammad Fayyaz, Salman Khan, Agagyu Ahmadhel, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Gagandeep Singh, Waleed Khan, Omer Malik.

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Agagyu Ahmadhel.

