INB vs MUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 10th, 2021

The Indo-Bulgarian CC will face the Academic MU-Sofia in Qualifier 1 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Saturday.

Both teams ended the group stage on a high. The Indo-Bulgarian CC finished top of the table with 14 points from eight games. Academic-MU Sofia, on the other hand, finished in second spot with 12 points.

A high-voltage clash seems to be in store between the top two sides of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. On that note, here are three players who can be picked as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for Qualifier 1 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021.

Delrick Vinu has impressed with the ball in this edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria, picking up eight wickets for Academic-MU Sofia so far. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker for his team and the third-highest overall.

Delrick Vinu has notched best figures of 3/4 against BSCU-MU Plovdiv, and he also has two three-wicket hauls to his name.

#2 Ali Rasool

Left-arm medium pacer Ali Rasool is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria. The Academic-MU Sofia speedster has grabbed nine wickets at an impressive economy of 6.85.

He has been consistent in picking up wickets and, as his economy rate suggests, has also been frugal. Rasool is expected to deliver once again in the all-important Qualifier 1.

#1 Prakash Mishra

Indo-Bulgarian CC skipper Prakash Mishra has been the star performer for his side. He was the leading run-scorer in the group stage of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. The right-handed batsman has scored 261 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 208.80, with three fifties to his name.

He has also picked up nine wickets, the most by any bowler in his team. Mishra led from the front in his team's last group-stage match against the Barbarians. He first smashed a 21-ball 52 and then picked up a wicket as well.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC could not have asked for more from their skipper. He has been marvelous with bat and ball, and also as captain.

Edited by Prem Deshpande