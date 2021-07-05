INB vs MUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 5th, 2021

Indo Bulgarian CC and American MU Sofia will lock horns in matches no. 1 & 2 of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. The matches will be played at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia.

The Indo Bulgarian CC finished atop the group stage table last season, having won six out of their eight group stage matches. They lost the summit clash to MU Dons and finished the season as runner-ups. The team will be led by Bulgarian international Prakash Mishra.

Academic MU Sofia, on the other hand, also finished the league phase with six wins. They lost to eventual champions MU Dons in their semi-final clash last season.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ECS match between Indo Bulgarian CC and American MU Sofia.

Ishan De Silva will represent Academic MU Sofia in the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Bulgaria (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Ishan De Silva finished as Academic MU Sofia's highest run-getter last season. He scored 233 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 215.74. The 23-year-old batsman will look to continue to excel with the bat and guide his side to silverware in the 2020 edition of the league.

Nikhil Oliveria (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Academic MU Dons batsman Nikhil Oliveria amassed 204 runs from eight innings in the 2020 edition of the league. He scored the most boundaries (28) for his side last season and will look to score in bulk for his side once again. Nikhil is surely a player to watch out for in the season opener.

Bakhtiar Tahiri will represent Indo Bulgarian CC in the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Bulgaria (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Indo Bulgarian CC batsman Bakhtiar Tahiri was the highest run-getter in the previous edition of the league, having scored 531 runs. He averaged 88.5 and finished the season with a strike rate of 211.

The 30-year-old Bulgarian cricketer belted 45 boundaries and 40 sixes throughout the season. With the ball, he picked up nine wickets in the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria.

Bakhtiar was also the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, which makes him the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the season opener of the ESCS T10 Bulgaria 2021.

