INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 5th, 2021

The Indo-Bulgarian and Medical University of Sofia will lock horns in the first match of ECS T10 Bulgaria at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy on Monday.

The Indo-Bulgarians were the ECS table-toppers last season, winning six of their eight league games. They were unstoppable till the final, where they lost to eventual champions MU Dons. Indo-Bulgarians have entered the 2021 ECS Bulgaria as strong favourites and will look to go all the way this time..

Meanwhile, the Medical University of Sofia were equally dominant in the ECS last year, winning six of their eight league games. They won the bronze final last year by defeating Indian Tuskers.

Squads to choose from

Indo-Bulgarian

Deep Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Dhiman, Vignesh Viswanathan, Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Lovesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Suraj Negi, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Singh, Saheldzhalat Malang, Shafquat Khan, Uahedullah Shinvari.

Medical University of Sofia

Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Gathsara Seekkuge, Kevin D'Souza, Nikhil Olveira, Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Kevin George, Ahsan Rajan, Ali Rasool, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeen Hussein, Ishan De Silva, Omar Rasool.

Probable Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian

Prakash Mishra (c), Shafkat Khan (wk), Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sidhant Kulkarni, Rohit Singh, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Gagandeep Singh, Lavesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma.

Medical University of Sofia

Ishan De Silva (c), Omar Rasool (wk), Kevin D’Souza, Ashbel Nicson, HuzaifYousuf, Delrick Vinu, Firas Hussain, Muhammad Tayub, Nikhil Oliviera, Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine.

Match Details

Match: Indo-Bulgarian vs Medical University of Sofia, Match 1 & 2.

Date and Time (IST): 5th July, 11:30 AM.

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

A sporting wicket will be on offer at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 130-140 runs. The pacers could toil to find the right line and length throughout the tournament, while spinners may get no assistance from the wicket.

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INB vs MUS)

INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction - ECS T10 Bulgaria

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omar Rasool, Nikhil Oliviera, Hristo Lakov, Gagandeep Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Muhammad Tayub, Firas Hussain, Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine, Lavesh Sharma.

Captain: Bakhtiar Tahiri. Vice-captain: Muhammad Tayub.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan De Silva, Nikhil Oliviera, Hristo Lakov, Kevin D’Souza, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Muhammad Tayub, Prakash Mishra, Albin Jacob, Bradleey Constantine, Lavesh Sharma.

Captain: Hristo Lakov. Vice-captain: Prakash Mishra.

