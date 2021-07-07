INB vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria Matches 09 & 10 - July 7th, 2021

The Indo-Bulgarian CC will take on VTU-MU Pleven in back-to-back ECS T10 Bulgaria matches at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Wednesday.

Indo-Bulgarian CC have had a great start to their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign, beating Medical University in their first two games. They won their first game by just two runs before recording a six-wicket victory in their second. With four points and a net run rate of +1.997, Indo-Bulgarian CC are currently atop the ECS T10 Bulgaria standings. They will start as favorites in Wednesday's double-header.

VTU-MU Pleven, meanwhile, have won and lost one game apiece in the tournament so far. They comprehensively beat the Barbarians CC by nine wickets in their first outing before slipping to a five-wicket loss at the hands of the same opponents. VTU-MU Pleven, who are currently fourth in the ECS T10 Bulgaria points table, will be eager to return to winnings ways at the earliest.

Squads to choose from:

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Deep Singh, Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Hristo Lakov, Lovesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Rohit Singh, Saheldzhalat Malang, Shafquat Khan, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi, Uahedullah Shinvari, Vignesh Viswanathan

VTU-MU Pleven

Jishnu Sivakumar, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Aadithya Nair, Aamir Shah, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Mayank Singh, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Raheen Zaman, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Mukul Kadyan, Ruhail Masood, Nithin Sunil, Tarun Yadav

Predicted Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (c), Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Shafquat Khan (wk), Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi

VTU-MU Pleven

Akshay Harikumar (c), Nithin Sunil (wk), Mukul Kadyan, Aswad Khan, Apoorv Mishra, Jishnu Sivakumar, Amal Thomas, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Mayank Singh, Aamir Shah, Tarun Yadav

Match Details

Matches: Indo-Bulgarian CC vs VTU-MU Pleven, 9th and 10th matches, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Date and Time: 7th July, 2021, 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy greatly favored the batsmen on the opening day of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. However, low scores have been more frequent on this ground in the last few matches, with the bowlers enjoying the conditions. Batting second should be the preferred option at the venue as most matches in the tournament have been won by the chasing teams.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INB vs PLE)

INB vs PLE Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Bulgaria

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Yadav, H Lakov, G Singh, P Mishra, A Khan, A Mishra, B Tahiri, A Thomas, D Sharma, M Singh

Captain: P Mishra. Vice-captain: A Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Yadav, N Sunil, H Lakov, R Dhiman, G Singh, P Mishra, A Khan, A Mishra, A Thomas, D Sharma, N Sharma

Captain: H Lakov. Vice-captain: R Dhiman

Edited by Samya Majumdar