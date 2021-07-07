INB vs PLE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 7th, 2021

The Indo-Bulgarian CC will meet the VTU-MU Pleven in Match No. 9 and 10 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Wednesday.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC are currently perched at the top of the table, having won both their matches so far. While the team won the season opener by the skin of their teeth, their second victory came more comfortably.

Challenging them will be the Pleven, who are coming into this fixture with a win and a loss each in their bag. Placed right at the bottom, VTU-MU Pleven need a couple of wins against the table-toppers to march ahead in the tournament.

On that note, let’s look at three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 fixture.

Captain of Indo-Bulgarian CC, Prakash Mishra, led from the front and was the main architect in his team’s victory in the opening match of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. His brisk knock of 53 runs off 32 balls powered the Indo-Bulgarian CC to a competitive total.

Later on, Prakash picked up a wicket to show his utility with the ball. In the second match as well, Prakash did reasonably well with both the bat and the ball. He has shown early signs of form and remains a crucial member of the team.

Indo-Bulgarian CC opening batsman Hristo Lakov is another key all-rounder in his team. In the previous two matches, Hristo was impressive with his all-round performances.

In the first match, he played a vital knock of 28* runs off 23 balls and also scalped a solitary wicket in his two overs while conceding only 13 runs. The Indo-Bulgarian CC will need him to continue in that vein.

VTU-MU Pleven's top-order batsman Aswad Khan has already made his mark with some notable contributions in the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Bulgaria. With the bat, the right-handed batsman remained unbeaten in both matches with scores of 18 and 24.

Khan has also been effective with the ball, having picked up three wickets so far in ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee