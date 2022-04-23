INB vs PLE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria 2022 Qualifier 2

Indo-Bulgarian will take on VTU-MU Pleven in the second qualifier of the ECS Bulgaria 2022 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday.

Indo-Bulgarian were unbeaten throughout the league phase of this tournament. They returned with three wins and five no-results. However, they lost to Academic - MU Sofia in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, VTU-MU Pleven won one and lost three in the league stages before beating BSCU - MU Plovdiv comfortably in the Eliminator.

INB vs PLE Probable Playing 11 today

Indo-Bulgarian: Chris Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c), Adrian Dunbar (wk), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Gaurav Chopra, Gagandeep Singh, Rohit Dhiman, Sanchit Saini, Suraj Negi, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Nikolay Nankov

VTU-MU Pleven: Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil (wk), Tarun Yadav, Akshay Harikumar (c), Shariyar Mohammed, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mohammad Arham, Zaigham Butt, Apoorv Mishra, Amal Thomas, Suhaid Puthanpurayil

Match Details

Match: INB vs PLE

Date & Time: April 23rd 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia has been a good one to bat on and teams have scored big. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Today’s INB vs PLE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nithin Sunil has been good behind the stumps and he can chip in with vital runs with the bat too.

Batters

Prakash Mishra is in superb form with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 58 runs and has picked up five wickets so far.

Chris Lakov has contributed effectively all-round. He has got 90 runs and has two wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Mukul Kadyan is the leading run-getter for PLE and has amassed 117 runs in five innings.

Bowlers

Nick Johns-Wickberg has been magnificent with the ball. He has returned with four scalps at an economy rate of 3.63.

Top 5 best players to pick in INB vs PLE Dream11 Prediction Team

Prakash Mishra (INB): 277 points

Chris Lakov (INB): 193 points

Nick Johns-Wickberg (INB): 188 points

Mukul Kadyan (PLE): 187 points

Shariyar Mohammed (PLE): 161 points

Important stats for INB vs PLE Dream11 Prediction Team

Prakash Mishra: 58 runs & five wickets

Chris Lakov: 90 runs & two wickets

Mukul Kadyan: 117 runs

Shariyar Mohammed: Four wickets

INB vs PLE Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for ECS Bulgaria 2022 Qualifier 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nithin Sunil, Tarun Yadav, Chris Lakov, Prakash Mishra, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Shariyar Mohammed, Mukul Kadyan, Rohit Dhiman, Mohammad Arham, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Gagandeep Singh

Captain: Chris Lakov Vice-captain: Mukul Kadyan

Dream11 Team for ECS Bulgaria 2022 Qualifier 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nithin Sunil, Chris Lakov, Prakash Mishra, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Shariyar Mohammed, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Rohit Dhiman, Mohammad Arham, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Gagandeep Singh

Captain: Chris Lakov Vice-captain: Mukul Kadyan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee