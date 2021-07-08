INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria Matches 13 & 14 - July 8th, 2021

The Indo-Bulgarian CC will take on BSCU-MU Plovdiv in back-to-back ECS T10 Bulgaria matches at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Thursday.

Indo-Bulgarian CC have had a great start to their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign. They have won all of their first four matches and currently find themselves at the top of the standings. The Indo-Bulgarian CC beat VTU-MU Pleven by 35 runs in their last outing and will undoubtedly start as favorites when they lock horns with BSCU-MU Plovdiv.

Speaking of BSCU-MU Plovdiv, they are currently third in the ECS T10 Bulgaria points table, having won just one of their four matches so far. While they have lost twice, one of their games was abandoned due to rain. BSCU-MU Plovdiv will head into Thursday's double-header on the back of a six-wicket loss to Academic-MU Sofia. They will be desperate to return to winning ways and get their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign back on track.

Squads to choose from:

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Deep Singh, Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Hristo Lakov, Lovesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Rohit Singh, Saheldzhalat Malang, Shafquat Khan, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi, Uahedullah Shinvari, Vignesh Viswanathan

BSCU – MU Plovdiv

Sulaiman Ali, Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Saim Hussain (C & WK), Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Esah Altaf, Haamid Hussain, Junaid Farooq, Parth Acharya, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Ali Lucman, Nabeel Javed, Muhammad Uzair, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif and Faizan Rehman.

Predicted Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (c), Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Dushyant Sharma, Shafquat Khan (wk), Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi

BSCU – MU Plovdiv

Saim Hussain (C & WK), Aamir Nakhuda, Adithya Patnam, Ali Hussain, Alwin Paul, Muhammad Uzair, Parth Acharya, Sulaiman Ali, Vishnu Sureshbabu, Waqas Gondal, Jalal Asif.

Match Details

Matches: Indo-Bulgarian CC vs BSCU-MU Plovdiv, 13th and 14th matches, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Date and Time: 8th July, 2021, 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia is generally a good one to bat on, low-scoring games have been pretty common in the ECS T10 Bulgaria so far. Bowlers have immensely enjoyed the conditions on this ground, with wickets in hand being key for the batting team. More of the same is expected during Thursday's ECS T10 double-header between the Indo-Bulgarian CC and BSCU-MU Plovdiv.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INB vs PLO)

INB vs PLO Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Bulgaria

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hussain, R Dhiman, H Lakov, G Singh, A Hussain, P Mishra, S Ali, J Asif, M Uzair, P Acharya, S Negi

Captain: P Mishra. Vice-Vaptain: R Dhiman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hussain, R Dhiman, H Lakov, G Singh, A Hussain, P Mishra, S Ali, A Ahmadhel, M Uzair, P Acharya, S Negi

Captain: S Ali. Vice-Captain: H Lakov

