INB vs PLO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 8th, 2021

The Indo-Bulgarian CC are set to meet BSCU-MU Plovdiv in Match No. 13 and 14 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Thursday.

Indo-Bulgarian CC are the team to beat in ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. Having won all four of their games so far, they are sitting on top of the points table. BSCU-MU Plovdiv, on the other hand, have had an average season. With one win and two losses, they are placed third.

On that note, here are three players who can be captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Bulgaria fixture.

#3 Muhammad Uzair

Muhammad Uzair is currently the leading wicket-taker for BSCU-MU Plovdiv with four wickets so far in ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021. He has kept it tight so far, with a decent economy of seven.

Uzair got his best figures of 3/10 from two overs in BSCU-MU Plovdiv’s previous match against the Medical University of Sofia.

Saim Hussain (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Left-handed batsman Saim Hussain is the highest run-getter for BSCU-MU Plovdiv in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria. He has scored 115 runs from three innings with an average of 57.50 and a strike rate of 209.09.

Hussain scored an unbeaten 67 against the Barbarians, which remains his personal best in the tournament thus far. He has always been a consistent performer. Hussain amassed 376 runs in the previous edition, with a hundred and a couple of fifties to his name.

Indo-Bulgarian CC skipper Prakash Mishra is having a brilliant all-round run in this edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. He is the leading run-scorer for his side with 160 runs from four games. The right-handed batsman has averaged 40 with a strike rate of 207.79.

He has also taken the highest number of wickets (6) for his team thus far at an economy of 7.37 with his best figures being 2/10. The skipper will once again have a vital role to play as the Indo-Bulgarian CC look to continue their unbeaten run.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee