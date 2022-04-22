INB vs PLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of this week's European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Bulgaria 2022 will see BSCU-MU Plovdiv (PLO) taking on the Indo-Bulgarian CC (INB) at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Friday.

The Indo-Bulgarian CC are yet to get their first taste of ECS action this week. The defending ECS T10 Bulgarian champs will be eager to start strong with the likes of Bakhtiar Tahiri and Prakash Mishra in their ranks. However, they face a strong Plovdiv side who have won both their games this week. They will bank on captain Saim Hussain to come up with the goods as they eye a big scalp in this much-awaited clash in Sofia.

INB vs PLO Probable Playing 11 Today

PLO XI

Saim Hussain (c&wk), Mohammad Sufyan, Roohan Makhdoomi, Ahsan Khan, Zain Abidi, Karthik Sreekumar, Ahmed Naveed, Parth Acharya, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman and Rahul Sarda.

INB XI

Bakhtiar Tahiri, Prakash Mishra (c), Sidhant Kulkarni, Shafkat Khan (wk), Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Suraj Negi and Nirdosh Sharma.

Match Details

INB vs PLO, ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 22nd April 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track beckons in Sofia, there should be some help on offer for the bowlers. While the new ball should swing around in the powerplay phase, the batters will also need to be wary of inconsistent bounce. However, the spinners might not get much help off the surface. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s INB vs PLO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Roohaan Makhdoomi: Roohaan Makhdoomi has been decent for Plovdiv in the tournament, scoring some handy runs in the top order. However, he hasn't been able to get a big one, something he would love to do in this game today. With Makhdoomi adding value with his wicketkeeping skills as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Bakhtiar Tahiri: Bakhtiar Tahiri is one of the most feared batters on the Bulgarian circuit, with his ability to clear the boundary at will being noteworthy. Tahiri is a handy option with the ball as well, making him a must-have in your INB vs PLO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Chris Webster: Chris Webster, like Tahiri, is an experienced campaigner who can single-handedly win games with both the bat and ball. Although he could be a bit rusty, Webster can be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Parth Acharya: Parth Acharya has been Plovdiv's best bowler so far, impressing with his accuracy and swing bowling. The conditions in Sofia have also helped him use his variations well. With Acharya in good form, he should be a good addition to your INB vs PLO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in INB vs PLO Dream11 prediction team

Chris Webster (INB)

Chris Lakov (INB)

Saim Hussain (PLO)

Important stats for INB vs PLO Dream11 prediction team

Bakhtiar Tahiri - 48 runs and 8 wickets in last five T10 matches

Saim Hussain - 73 runs in 2 ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 matches, Average: 36.50

Parth Acharya - 2/8 in 2 overs vs VTU-MU Pleven in the previous game

INB vs PLO Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022)

INB vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hussain, R Makhdoomi, B Tahiri, P Mishra, R Dhiman, M Sufyan, A Khan, C Webster, G Singh, P Acharya and F Rehman.

Captain: P Mishra. Vice-captain: S Hussain.

INB vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hussain, C Lakov, B Tahiri, P Mishra, R Dhiman, M Sufyan, A Khan, C Webster, G Singh, P Acharya and M Uzair.

Captain: P Mishra. Vice-captain: A Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar