IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Challenger Trophy Men's Under 19 One Day, Match 1

India A Under-19 (IND A U19) will lock horns with India B Under-19 (IND B U19) in the opening match of the Challenger Trophy Men's Under 19 One Day at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A in Motera on Tuesday.

Six Under-19 teams will be competing against each other in 15 league matches between November 2 and November 10 in Motera. The competition is of great importance for all the participating youngsters as it will help them showcase their talents in front of selectors, thereby boosting their chances of making it to the Indian Under-19 team.

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

IND A U19 XI

Manav Parakh, Ravi Kumar, Abishek Porel (WK), Ahaan Poddar, Rohan Hazarika, Yash Dhull, Harsh Desai, Garv Sangwan, Neyan Kangayan, Ayaz Khan, Vipraj Nigam.

IND B U19 XI

R Vimal Khumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Sahil Raj, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Siddharth Yadav, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Vijay Yadav (WK), Sarvesh Rohilla, Rajangad Bawa, Shoun Roger, Mohit Shibu.

Match Details

IND A U19 vs IND B U19, Challenger Trophy Men's Under 19 One Day, Match 1

Date and Time: 2nd November 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A, Motera.

Pitch Report

Motera's surface generally favors batters, with the average first-innings score being 275 runs. While the pacers are expected to get some assistance early on, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first on this ground.

Today’s IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Porel: Porel has been in good form lately and is expected to perform well on Tuesday as well. He scored 153 runs in the recently concluded Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Batters

Yash Dhull: Dhull is an explosive opening batter from India A Under-19. He scored 302 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Shoun Roger: Roger is a reliable batter who can play a significant role in today's match. He scored 294 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

All-rounders

Rajangad Bawa: Bawa is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament. He scored 107 runs while also scalping seven wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Harsh Desai: Desai can provide you with valuable fantasy points on Monday with his all-round performance. He picked up 10 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Bowlers

Garv Sangwan: Sangwan took 13 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He is an experienced bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah: Punnaiah, who has been in decent form, picked up eight wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 prediction team

Abhishek Porel (IND A U19)

Yash Dhull (IND A U19)

Shoun Roger (IND B U19)

Rajangad Bawa (IND B U19)

Garv Sangwan (IND A U19)

Important Stats for IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 prediction team

Abhishek Porel: 153 runs

Yash Dhull: 302 runs

Shoun Roger: 294 runs

Rajangad Bawa: 107 runs and 7 wickets

Garv Sangwan: 13 wickets

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Porel, Neyan Kangayan, Yash Dhull, Sahil Raj, Shoun Roger, R Vimal Khumar, Rohan Hazarika, Harsh Desai, Vipraj Nigam, Siddharth Sarwan Yadav, Garv Sangwan.

Captain: Shoun Roger. Vice-captain: Siddharth Sarwan Yadav.

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Porel, Neyan Kangayan, Yash Dhull, Shoun Roger, R Vimal Khumar, Rajangad Bawa, Rohan Hazarika, Harsh Desai, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Siddharth Sarwan Yadav, Garv Sangwan.

Captain: Siddharth Sarwan Yadav. Vice-captain: Yash Dhull.

