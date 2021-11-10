IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 

India A Under-19 (IND A U19) will take on India D Under-19 (IND D U19) in a Round V Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy fixture at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A' in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India A Under-19 have won two out of their four matches and are currently third in the points table. They lost to India F Under-19 by seven wickets in their last outing. India D Under-19, on the other hand, won all four of their matches and are currently sitting atop the standings. They beat India E Under-19 by six wickets in their last game.

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

IND A U19 XI

Yash Dhull (C), Harsh Desai, Abishek Porel (WK), Garv Sangwan, Neyan Kangayan, Vipraj Nigam, Salau Nasrudin Deen, Ravi Kumar, Anirudh Govind Chouhan, Ahaan Poddar, Aarya Desai.

IND D U19 XI

SK Rasheed (C), Shubham Kushwah, Varun Nayanar (WK), Harnoor Singh, Kaushal Tambe, Vivek Kumar, Madda Deepak, Sachin Dhas, Dhanush Gowda, Ankur Malik, Shashank Mehrdtra.

Match Details

IND A U19 vs IND D U19, Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy

Date and Time: 10th November 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A' in Ahmedabad is a sporting wicket. While the pacers will find some movement early on with the new ball, the batters will get full value for their shots on this track. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 235 runs.

Today’s IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

SK Rasheed: Rasheed has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 274 runs at a strike rate of 73.26. He can also bowl some crucial overs for his team in the upcoming match.

Batters

Harnoor Singh: Singh has scored 289 runs at a strike rate of 100-plus in three matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy.

Yash Dhull: Dhull has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for India A U-19. He has scored 150 runs at a strike rate of 83.33 in two matches.

All-rounders

Kaushal Tambe: Tambe is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 134 runs at a strike rate of close to 80 while also picking up a wicket in three outings.

Aarya Desai: Desai has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 103 runs and picked up four wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Garv Sangwan: Sangwan has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 4.38. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy.

Vivek Kumar: Kumar has picked up eight wickets, including his best figures of 4/39, in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 prediction team

Kaushal Tambe (IND D U19) - 163 points

SK Rasheed (IND D U19) - 147 points

Vivek Kumar (IND D U19) - 118 points

Yash Dhull (IND A U19) - 103 points

Garv Sangwan (IND A U19) - 94 points

Important Stats for IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 prediction team

Harnoor Singh: 289 runs in 3 matches; SR - 100.34

SK Rasheed: 274 runs in 3 matches; SR - 73.26

Yash Dhull: 50 runs in 2 matches; SR - 83.33

Garv Sangwan: 20 runs and 13 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 57.14 and ER - 4.38

Vivek Kumar: 8 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.50

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull, Sachin Dhas, Ahaan Poddar, Harnoor Singh, Kaushal Tambe, Harsh Desai, Aarya Desai, Dhanush Gowda, Garv Sangwan, Vivek Kumar.

Captain: Kaushal Tambe. Vice-captain: SK Rasheed.

IND A U19 vs IND D U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abishek Porel, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull, Sachin Dhas, Shubham Kushwah, Kaushal Tambe, Harsh Desai, Aarya Desai, Dhanush Gowda, Garv Sangwan, Vivek Kumar.

Captain: Kaushal Tambe. Vice-captain: Aarya Desai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar