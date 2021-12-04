IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Triangular One-Day Series

India B U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in the fifth match of the U19 Triangular One-Day Series on December 4 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India B U19 have been decent so far in the triangular series, having won one of their two matches. They suffered a 119 run defeat when they last met Bangladesh U19 and will now aim to take revenge which would eventually help them qualify for the finals.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh U19 have been brilliant so far in the tournament having won all three games. They have already made it to the finals and will hope to win this match in order to build some momentum.

IND B U19 vs BD U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

India B U19

Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Aneeshwar Gautam (C), R Vimal Khumar, Aayush Singh Thakur, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Kaushal Tambe, MD Faiz, Uday Pratap Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Shashank Mehrotra, Vicky Ostwal

Bangladesh U19

Mohammed Fahim (WK), Rakibul Hasan (C), Mofijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aich Mollah, Meherob Hasan, Ariful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rahman

Match Details

Match: India B U19 vs Bangladesh U19, U19 Triangular One-Day Series

Date and Time: December 4, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens offers a great deal of assistance to the bowlers. Batters will also get some help but it will be the bowlers who are expected to dominate the proceedings.

Today’s IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammed Fahim: Fahim played a decent knock of 21 runs in the previous game and is expected to better that performance in this match.

Batters

Prantik Nawrose: Nawrose has been exceptional so far in the tournament with the bat. He has scored 163 runs in two innings, which also includes a magnificent ton.

Meherob Hasan: Meherob has performed in both aspects of the game for his side. He has scored 74 runs in two innings and has also grabbed four wickets.

All-rounders

Tanzim Hasan: Tanzim is a reliable bowling all-rounder for the Bangladesh U19 side. He has four wickets to his name so far and is expected to add a few more to his tally.

Kaushal Tambe: Kaushal impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the previous game, scoring 42 runs as well as taking two wickets.

Bowlers

Naimur Noyon: Noyon is a consistent bowler who can chip in with wickets at crucial stages. He has three wickets to his name and has also scored some handy runs down the order.

Md Faiz: Faiz can contain the flow of runs and score at a quick pace towards the death.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 prediction team

Meherob Hasan: 245 points

Prantik Nawrose: 211 points

Tanzim Hasan: 155 points

Kaushal Tambe: 139 points

Ariful Islam: 131 points

Important stats for IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 prediction team

Meherob Hasan: 2 innings, 74 runs 4 wickets

Prantik Nawrose: 2 innings, 163 runs

Tanzim Hasan: 2 innings, 4 wickets

Kaushal Tambe: 2 innings, 42 runs, 3 wickets

Ariful Islam: 2 innings, 4 wickets

IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Fahim, Prantik Nawrose, Meherob Hasan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Ariful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Kaushal Tambe, Rakibul Hasan, Vimal Khanduri, Md Faiz, Naimur Noyon

Captain: Meherob Hasan Vice-Captain: Kaushal Tambe

IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Fahim, Prantik Nawrose, Meherob Hasan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Tanzim Hasan, Kaushal Tambe, Md Faiz, Naimur Noyon, Aaradhya Yadav, Mofijul Islam Robin, Ripon Mondol

Captain: Prantik Nawrose Vice-Captain: Tanzim Hasan.

