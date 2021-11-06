IND B U19 vs IND E U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 

India B U-19 (IND B U19) will lock horns with India E U-19 (IND E U19) in a round III fixture of the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A' in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India B U-19 have won one out of their two Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy matches and are currently third in the points table. They lost their last match against India D U-19 by nine wickets. India E U-19 have also won one out of their two matches and are currently placed in fifth spot in the standings. They lost their last Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy match against India A U-19 by six wickets.

IND B U19 vs IND E U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

IND B U19 XI

R Vimal Khumar (C), Sahil Raj, Shoun Roger, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Mohit Shibu, Murugan Abhishek, Punnaiah Bhuvangagiri Anjaneyulu, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Swastik Surender S, Sarvesh Rohilla, Akshat Raghuwanshi.

IND E U19 XI

Pushpendra Singh Rathore (C), Sraman Nigrodh, Debopratim Halder, Rishith Reddy, Krithik Reddy Kudugunta, Anumula Vignesh Reddy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nikhil Harish Sachdev, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Tandel, SK Jani Basha.

Match Details

IND B U19 vs IND E U19, Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A' has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 253 runs.

Today’s IND B U19 vs IND E U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarvesh Rohilla: Rohilla has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 81 runs at a strike rate of 67.50. He can score some crucial runs in the upcoming match.

Batters

Siddharth Sarvan Yadav: Yadav has scored 143 runs at an average of 71.50 in two Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy matches and is the leading run-scorer for India B U-19.

Krithik Reddy Kudugunta: Kudugunta has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for India E U-19. He has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 70-plus in two matches.

All-rounders

Sahil Raj: Raj has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy. He has scored 64 runs while also picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.58 in two outings.

Shoun Roger: Roger can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. He has picked up two wickets and also scored 27 runs in two matches.

Bowlers

Amrit Raj Upadhyay: Upadhyay has bowled pretty well in the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of just 3.32 in two matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side.

Pushpendra Singh Rathore: Rathore has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 3/28, in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND B U19 vs IND E U19 Dream11 prediction team

Amrit Raj Upadhyay (IND B U19) - 128 points

Sahil Raj (IND B U19) - 98 points

Siddharth Sarvan Yadav (IND B U19) - 86 points

Shoun Roger (IND B U19) - 72 points

Sarvesh Rohilla (IND B U19) - 61 points

Important Stats for IND B U19 vs IND E U19 Dream11 prediction team

Siddharth Sarvan Yadav: 143 runs in 2 matches; SR - 97.94

Sarvesh Rohilla: 81 runs in 2 matches; SR - 67.50

Krithik Reddy Kudugunta: 73 runs in 2 matches; SR - 70.19

Amrit Raj Upadhyay: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 3.32

Pushpendra Singh Rathore: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.48

IND B U19 vs IND E U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

IND B U19 vs IND E U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarvesh Rohilla, R Vimal Khumar, Krithik Reddy Kudugunta, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Debopratim Halder, Sahil Raj, Shoun Roger, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Vicky Ostwal.

Captain: Shoun Roger. Vice-captain: Sahil Raj.

IND B U19 vs IND E U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarvesh Rohilla, Krithik Reddy Kudugunta, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Swastik Surender S, Sahil Raj, Shoun Roger, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Vicky Ostwal, Mohit Shibu.

Captain: Sahil Raj. Vice-captain: Shoun Roger.

Edited by Samya Majumdar