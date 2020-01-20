IND-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 21st, 2020

The defending champions of ICC Under 19 World Cup, India will lock horns with debutantes Japan in match number 11 of the tournament. India U-19s kicked off their campaign with a resounding victory over Sri Lanka U-19s.

On the other hand, Japan U-19s played their first-ever U-19 World Cup match against New Zealand U-19s. The Kiwis were dominating the match but the game got abandoned due to rain as both teams walked away with a point each. Priyam Garg's men will enter this match as the firm favourites but Japan U-19s will look to give them a run for their money.

Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between IND-U19 and JPN-U19.

IND-U19 vs JPN-U19 teams

India U-19s

Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Japan U-19s

Marcus Thurgate (C, WK), Neel Date, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.

Playing 11 Updates

India U-19s

India U-19s should retain the same team that played against Sri Lanka U-19s. The batsmen had played their role to perfection while the bowlers ensured that the defending champions begin their campaign on a winning note.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Saxena, Varma, Garg, Jurel, Veer, Hegde, Mishra, Bishnoi, Singh and Tyagi.

Japan U-19s

Since Japan's first match produced no result, the Japanese team management would not want to alter its match squad. Captain Marcus Thurgate will look to make the most out of the golden opportunity of playing against the Indian side. Max Clements had been very expensive in the previous game and will be looking to improve his performance in the bowling department.

Possible XI: Marcus, Dobbell, Fartyal, Ichiki, Date, Takahashi, Clements, Retharekar, Sahoo, Noguchi and Ashley.

Match details

India U-19s vs Japan U-19s, Match 11

21st January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

India U-19s had played the match against Sri Lanka U-19s at this very venue and the batsmen had enjoyed batting on this wicket. Expect the Indian batsmen to pile up a mountain of runs in case they get a chance to bat first.

IND-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Dhruv Jurel is the prime candidate for the wicket-keeper's role as he can contribute a lot of points in both the batting and the fielding department.

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to get the team off to a flier while Priyam Garg will look forward to playing a big innings. In case Japan bat first, then it would be better to have Divyansh Saxena in the team instead of Garg. From the Japanese side, Ishaan Fartyal and Ashley Thurgate will be good options.

All-rounders: Neel Date is an impressive all-rounder who is quite adept in both the departments. Also, Kazumasa Takahashi from Japan can make an impact in this game. The Dream11 team owners should give more preference to the Japanese all-rounders because they will prove to be the highest points scoring players from the minnows. Among the Indian all-rounders, Tilak Varma and Siddhesh Veer are the reliable players.

Bowlers: Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi had picked two wickets against Sri Lanka U-19s at this ground, so it will be better to have them in the team ahead of Kartik Tyagi. From Japan U-19s, Yugandhar Retharekar is the only all-rounder worth picking in the Dream11 side.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal is the best option for captaincy if India U-19s bat first while Siddheesh Veer becomes the prime captaincy candidate in case India U-19s field first. For the vice-captain's role, Divyansh Saxena and Tilak Varma are the best options.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Ashley Thurgate, Ishaan Fartyal, Siddhesh Veer, Tilak Varma, Neel Date, Akash Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yugandhar Retharekar

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Marcus Thurgate, Priyam Garg, Divyansh Saxena, Debashish Sahoo, Ishaan Fartyal, Siddhesh Veer, Tilak Varma, Kazumasa Takahashi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

Captain: Siddhesh Veer, Vice-Captain: Divyansh Saxena