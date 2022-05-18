IND vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 9 and 10

Indiska CC (IND) will take on Alby Zalmi (ALZ) in the Matches 9 and 10 of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 on Wednesday, May 18. The Norsborq Cricket Ground in Stockholm will host both contests.

Indiska CC have begun the campaign on a horrible note. They have lost both their opening fixtures against Linkoping by 34 and 28 runs respectively. They will be looking to turn their form around here and hope that their players take up greater responsibility.

Meanwhile, Alby Zalmi have recorded a wonderful start to their ECS campaign, having won four matches on the bounce. They got the better of Linkoping by five wickets in their most recent match and will be the favorites to win this encounter.

IND vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Bhargav Kumar (wk), Imran Khan, Sachin Hiremath, K Patel, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Amey Shah, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Nirmal Iyer, Tanzim Thobhani, A Kumar.

ALZ XI

Ismaeel Zia (wk), Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Zia Alozai, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Lemar Momand, Z Niazi, S Khalil.

Match Details

Match: IND vs ALZ, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 9 and 10.

Date and Time: 18th May, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborq Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue.

Today’s IND vs ALZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Zia is a dependable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is capable of playing big knocks effortlessly and is good behind the stumps as well.

Batters

A Khalil is an immensely experienced player who has shown his worth once again. He has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 200 and has also scalped seven wickets with the ball. Khalil will be a wonderful captaincy pick for your IND vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

All-rounders

Z Alozai is a player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match. He has scored 56 runs in two games and has also picked up a couple of wickets.

Bowlers

T Qureshi is also quite prolific and is expected to be the strike bowler for his side. He has taken a couple of wickets so far in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil (Alby Zalmi) – 408 points.

Z Alozai (Alby Zalmi) – 216 points.

S Khalil (Alby Zalmi) – 124 points.

T Qureshi (Alby Zalmi) – 118 points.

Q Mir Afzal (Alby Zalmi) – 101 points.

Important stats for IND vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil: 74 runs and seven wickets.

Z Alozai: 56 runs and two wickets.

S Khalil: 17 runs and two wickets.

T Thobhani: 58 runs and one wicket.

Q Mir Afzal: Two wickets.

IND vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Today

Indiska CC vs Alby Zalmi Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zia, A Khalil, R Khan, S Hiremath, Z Alozai, S Khalil, T Thobhani, S Sharma, T Qureshi, Q Mir Afzal, S Kumar Sareen.

Captain: A Khalil | Vice-Captain: Z Alozai.

Indiska CC vs Alby Zalmi Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Zia, A Khalil, S Ali, S Hiremath, Z Alozai, S Khalil, G Singh, S Sharma, T Qureshi, L Momand, S Kumar Sareen.

Captain: S Khalil | Vice-Captain: T Qureshi.

