CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 6, 2024  

Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal will face off in Match 22 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Tuesday, February 6. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Challengers are currently third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.345 thanks to wins in four out of their six games. Barishal are placed fifth and would look to break into the top four.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CCH vs FBA game:

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 8 credits

Mushfiqur Rahim has been in red-hot form for Barishal in the ongoing edition of the BPL. The veteran batter has scored 229 runs from six matches at an average of 45.80 and a strike-rate of 130.11 with a top score of 68 not out.

Mushfiqur has brought forth all his experience. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their CCH vs FBA Dream11 teams for the upcoming game.

#2 Shoaib Malik (FBA) – 9 credits

Shoaib Malik returned for Barishal after a break and did not look rusty by any means. Against Khulna Tigers, the veteran scored 41 runs off 25 balls with one four and three sixes.

He also picked up the wickets of Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain Dhrubo to finish with figures of 4-0-24-2. He should be picked in CCH vs FBA Dream11 teams for the upcoming contest.

#1 Avishka Fernando (CCH) – 8 credits

Avishka Fernando has been the standout batter for the Challengers thus far in the tournament. In six matches, he has scored 174 runs at an average of 34.80 and a strike-rate of 159.63 with a top score of 91 not out.

Although he faltered in the previous game, he has the potential to stage a comeback. Fantasy users should include him in their CCH vs FBA Dream11 teams.

