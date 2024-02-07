COV vs KHT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 7, 2024  

Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers are set to lock horns in Match No. 23 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Wednesday, February 7. The Sher e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Tigers are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.023. Meanwhile, the Victorians are third, having won three out of their five matches in the tournament so far.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the COV vs KHT game:

#3 Mohammad Nawaz (KHT) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 4

Mohammad Nawaz is someone fantasy users should pick in their COV vs KHT Dream11 teams.

In three matches, he has scored 93 runs at an average of 93 and a strike rate of 163.15 with a top score of 55.

Nawaz has been a key all-rounder for the Tigers, having also picked up five wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.66.

#2 Faheem Ashraf (KHT) – 8 credits

BBL - Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

Faheem Ashraf has played only three out of five matches and yet, he is their leading wicket-taker. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.41.

He has also scored 47 runs at an average of 47 and most importantly, at a strike rate of 223.80.

If Ashraf gets going, it would be tough for the Victorians to stop him, and he should be picked in COV vs KHT Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Tanvir Islam (COV) – 6.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Tanvir Islam was the leading wicket-taker in BPL 2023 and he has not done his reputation any harm this season as well.

The left-arm spinner is currently his team’s top wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the tournament, claiming nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.81 and a strike rate of 10.8.

Fantasy users should pick him in their COV vs KHT Dream11 teams.

