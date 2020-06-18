IND vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 18th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs KCC match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Indiska CC take on Kista CC in Match 21 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The 21st and final league game of the ECS T10 Stockholm League pits Kista CC against Indiska CC. Kista CC are the overwhelming favourites given their record of three wins out of three. Although they are scheduled to play two other games prior to this one, Kista CC are expected to make light work of Indiska CC, who have won only two out of their four games. Indiska are still in the race for a top-four finish and will hope to pull off a major upset in the final group fixture of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Indiska CC

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

Kista CC

K Khan, G Mehdi, I Hussain, J Azam, H Iqbal, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, M Badar, C Khatri, C Srinivasan, P Kaul, N Ullah Khan, R Baig, A Mehmood, A Zaidi and N Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Indiska CC

D Dey, G Singh, S Murali, R Kumar, N Iyer, A Ghosh, N Sharma, S Hiremath, S Sharma, S Kumar-Sareen and K Patel

Kista CC

G Mehdi, I Hussain, A Muhammad, S Nawaz, M Farhan, F Shah, M Asif, Z Abbas, C Khatri, A Zaidi and N Khan

Match Details

Match: Indiska CC vs Kista CC

Date: June 18, 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball beckons with the par score at this venue being 80-85. The pacers will prove troublesome in the first three overs, after which change of pace might be their go-to weapon. Either side will be looking to bat first as they look to end their league campaign on a high.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs KCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Murali, D Dey, M Farhan Anwar, G Singh, C Khatri, S Hiremath, Z Abbas, K Patel, S Sharma, N Khan and A Zaidi

Captain - C Khatri, Vice-captain - D Dey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Murali, D Dey, A Muhammad Siddiqi, G Singh, C Khatri, F Shah, Z Abbas, K Patel, S Sharma, N Khan and A Zaidi

Captain - D Dey, Vice-captain - F Shah