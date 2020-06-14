IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 15th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SIG match of the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2020.

Indiska CC take on Sigtuna CC in the third match of the ECS 10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League Dream11 Fantasy

The action continues in the ECS T10 Stockholm League as Indiska CC and Sigtuna CC lock horns in the third game of the day at the Marsta Cricket Club.

Both teams will have played one game each against Stockholm CC, which should bode well for them ahead of this match. As is the case with all sides in the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020, Indiska and Sigtuna have good batting units, and this should make for a great game in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Indiska CC

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmed

Predicted Playing XIs

Indiska CC

D Dey, A Ghosh, S Murali, I Khan, B Kumar, A Kaul, S Hiremath, A Singh, L Maan, S Sharma and N Iyer

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza

Match Details

Match: Indiska CC vs Sigtuna CC

Date: June 15, 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on offer for this game with a few clouds likely to make an appearance during the encounter. The new ball bowlers should get the some movement, making for a good contest. On the other hand, the spinners will have to vary their pace, with not much turn on offer for them in Stockholm.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs SIG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Kumar, D Dey, S Murali, M Nawaz, S Hassan, I Khan, S Hiremath, M Rehman, S Sharma, O Saleem and A Singh

Captain - I Khan, Vice-captain - M Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Kumar, D Dey, S Murali, R Mahmood, S Hassan, I Khan, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Sharma, A Raza and A Singh

Captain - M Rehman, Vice-captain - D Dey