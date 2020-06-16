IND vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 16th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SMI match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians take on Indiska CC in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

In Match 9 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League, Indiska CC take on Stockholm Mumbai Indians in what is shaping up to be a much-watch encounter.

SMI didn't have the best of starts as they were pummelled by two of the best teams in the competition in Alby Zalmi and Pakistanska Foreningen. Although they dwell at the bottom of the points table, they are capable of bigger things and will be eyeing a win at the expense of Indiska CC.

Indiska, on the other hand, have won one out of their two games and are also looking to bounce back to winning ways. Given how they performed on Day 1, Indiska CC will consider themselves as the clear favourites, although the likes of Darshan Lakhani and Avinash Donagre might say otherwise.

All in all, an exciting clash beckons, with this being a must-win game for both sides.

Squads to choose from

Indiska CC

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

T Hussain, R SVS, P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, K Majumder, H Parab, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, M Bhor, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam, D Lakhani, N Pandya, A Mohatkar, A Kakroo, S Kale and A Tewari

Predicted Playing XIs

Indiska CC

D Dey, G Singh, S Murali, R Kumar, A Kumar-Sareen, I Khan, R Yadav, S Hiremath, N Sharma, S Kumar-Sareen and K Patel

Stockholm Mumbai Indians CC

P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam and S Kale

Match Details

Match: Indiska CC vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Date: June 16, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A relatively high scoring game awaits in Stockholm with the batsmen having enjoyed conditions at the venue so far. The pacers will be crucial while the spinners will have to revert to changes of pace to have a say in the outcome of the game.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs SMI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Sankhe, S Murali, D Dey, A Donagre, G Singh, D Lakhani, S Hiremath, I Khan, S Kale, C Shelar and R Yadav

Captain - D Lakhani, Vice-captain - D Dey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Sankhe, R Kumar, D Dey, A Donagre, G Singh, D Lakhani, S Kaklij, S Hiremath, I Khan, S Kale, S Kadam and R Yadav

Captain - D Dey , Vice-captain - P Sankhe