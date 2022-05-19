IND vs STI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 13 and 14

Indiska CC (IND) will take on the Stockholm Titans (STI) in Matches 13 and 14 of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 on Thursday, May 19. The Norsborq Cricket Ground in Stockholm will host both contests.

Both sides have had underwhelming seasons so far. The Stockholm Titans have won just one of their four games and are fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Indiska CC have suffered losses in all of their matches. They are currently bottom of the table and these are do-or-die games for them.

IND vs STI Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

A Ghosh (wk), Imran Khan, Sachin Hiremath, K Patel, Gurvinder Singh, Sachin Sharma, Amey Shah, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Nirmal Iyer, Tanzim Thobhani, V Kandavalli.

STI XI

Adeel Asghar, Arunkumaran Murugesan, Shiva Lingam, Digraj Dodia, Jitendra Yadav, Gopalakrishnan Parthasarathi, Ganesh Jasud, Yenugula Srinivasa, S Arumugam, Madhava Tigulla, Ramraj Nadar

Match Details

Match: Indiska CC vs Stockholm Titans, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 13 and 14.

Date and Time: 19 May, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborq Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is a batting wicket overall. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue.

Today’s IND vs STI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Reddy Tigulla is a dependable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is capable of playing big knocks effortlessly and is safe behind the stumps.

Batters

G Dattatraya Jasud is an immensely experienced player who has shown his worth once again. He has picked up two wickets so far and is also decent with the bat in hand.

All-rounders

Y Srinivasa is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has amassed 80 runs so far and has also scalped five wickets. Srinivasa will be the best captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Sharma is another player you must have on your Fantasy side. He has scored 46 runs so far in the competition and has also scalped three wickets.

Bowlers

G Parthasarathi is also quite prolific and is expected to be the strike bowler for his side. He has taken four wickets at an average of 16.5 and an economy rate of 8.25 while also adding 42 runs with the bat in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND vs STI Dream11 prediction team

Y H Srinivasa (Stockholm Titans) – 323 points.

G Parthasarathi (Stockholm Titans) – 201 points.

S Sharma (Indiska CC) – 173 points.

S Kumar Sareen (Indiska CC) – 163 points.

T Thobhani (Indiska CC) – 123 points.

Important stats for IND vs STI Dream11 prediction team

Y H Srinivasa: 80 runs and five wickets.

G Parthasarathi: 42 runs and four wickets.

S Sharma: 46 runs and three wickets.

S Kumar Sareen: Five wickets.

T Thobhani: 58 runs.

IND vs STI Dream11 Prediction Today

Indiska CC vs Stockholm Titans Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Reddy Tigulla, G Jasud, V Kandavalli, K Patel, Y H Srinivasa, S Sharma, T Thobhani, G Singh, G Parthasarathi, S Kumar Sareen, D Dodiya.

Captain: Y H Srinivasa | Vice-Captain: G Parthasarathi.

Indiska CC vs Stockholm Titans Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Reddy Tigulla, A Ghosh, G Jasud, V Kandavalli, S Hiremath, Y H Srinivasa, S Sharma, G Singh, G Parthasarathi, S Kumar Sareen, D Dodiya.

Captain: S Sharma | Vice-Captain: G Jasud.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra