IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Match 4

India Women A Under-19 (IND-W A U19) will take on India Women D Under-19 (IND-W D U19) in the fourth match of the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy at the K.L. Saini Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

India Women A Under-19 lost their previous match against India Women B Under-19 by 92 runs and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. India Women D Under-19, on the other hand, are currently second, having won their opening game against India Women C Under-19 by two wickets.

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

IND-W A U19 XI

Chandasi Krishnamurthy (C), Ishwari Savkar, Tanisha Das, Srilekha Roy, Muskan Sogi, Roshni Kumar, Nirmiti Rane, Aishmaine Kulwinder Kaur, Mithali Kanojiya, Roshni R, Soumya Verma (WK).

IND-W D U19 XI

Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj (C), Kashvee Gautam, Hrishita Basu (WK), Anaya Garg, Soniya Mendhiya, Shivali Kumari, Amrita Saran, Shweta Sawant, Neha Sharma, Raghvi Anand Singh Bist, Khushi Chahal.

Match Details

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19, Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, Match 4

Date and Time: 3rd November 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: K.L. Saini Stadium, Jaipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the K.L. Saini Stadium is a sporting one. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to chase. Hence the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Soumya Verma: Verma hasn't performed by her standards lately, scoring just seven runs in the previous game. But she is expected to play a big knock today.

Batters

Soniya Mendhiya: Mendhiya is an explosive opening batter from India A Under-19 who can be amongst the runs on Wednesday.

Muskan Sogi: Sogi is a reliable batter who can play a significant role in this match. She didn't contribute with the bat in the previous game, but managed to scalp two wickets on the bowling front.

All-rounders

Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur: Kaur is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament. She scored 29 runs in the previous match.

Raghvi Anand Singh Bist: Bist can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with her all-round brilliance on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Roshni Kumar: Kumar is an experienced bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. She smashed 51 runs in the previous match.

Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj: Bhardwaj is a genuine wicket-taker who can prove to be a good budget pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 prediction team

Roshni Kumar (IND-W A U19) - 78 points

Muskan Sogi (IND-W A U19) - 68 points

Aishwine Kulwinder Kaur (IND-W A U19) - 43 points

Chandasi Krishnamurthy (IND-W A U19) - 38 points

Nirmiti Rane (IND-W A U19) - 33 points

Important Stats for IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 prediction team

Roshni Kumar: 51 runs in 1 match; SR - 64.56

Muskan Sogi: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.30

Aishwine Kulwinder Kaur: 29 runs in 1 match; SR - 40.85

Chandasi Krishnamurthy: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 5.38

Nirmiti Rane: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 5.00

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy)

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Soumya Verma, Kashvee Gautam, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Muskan Sogi, Soniya Mendhiya, Shweta Sawant, Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur, Raghvi Anand Singh Bist, Roshni Kumar, Nirmiti Rane, Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj.

Captain: Soniya Mendhiya. Vice-captain: Chandasi Krishnamurthy.

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W D U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Soumya Verma, Kashvee Gautam, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Muskan Sogi, Soniya Mendhiya, Shweta Sawant, Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur, Raghvi Anand Singh Bist, Roshni Kumar, Nirmiti Rane, Neelam Naresh Bhardwaj.

Captain: Aishmine Kulwinder Kaur. Vice-captain: Kashvee Gautam.

Edited by Samya Majumdar