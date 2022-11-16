IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series, Match 5

India A Women U-19 (IND-W A U19) will take on Sri Lanka Women U-19 (SL-WU19) in the fifth match of the Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 prediction.
Both teams have had a similar start to their campaigns. India A Women U-19 won their first game against West Indies Women U-19 before losing to India B Women U-19. Sri Lanka U-19, on the other hand, lost to India B Women U-19 in their first encounter before beating West Indies Women U-19.
IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Match Details, Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series
The fifth match of the Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series between India A Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will be played on November 17 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19, Match 5, Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series
Date & Time: November 17th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Pitch Report
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hasn't produced high-scoring fixtures, with the average first-innings score at the venue in this tournament being 105 runs.
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Probable Playing 11 today
India A Women U-19 team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
India A Women U-19 Probable Playing XI: Hrishita Niladri Basu (wk), Shweta Sehrawat (c), Soumya Tiwari, Shikha Shalot, Roshni Kumar, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Sonam Yadav, Tithas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita.
Sri Lanka Women U-19 team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Sri Lanka Women U-19 Probable Playing XI: S Nisansala Perera (wk), Vishmi Rajapaksha (c), Manudi Nanayakkara, Nethmi Senarathne, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmi Nethranjali, Vihara Sewwandi, Umaya Rathnayake, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shaini, Dulanga Dissanayake.
Today’s IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
S Nisansala Perera (2 matches, 45 runs)
S Nisansala Perera seems to be in solid touch with the bat. She has aggregated 45 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 140.63.
Top Batter Pick
Shikha Shalot (1 inning, 32 runs)
Shikha Shalot has batted just once in the competition, scoring 32 runs with the help of four boundaries.
Top All-rounder Pick
Vihara Sewwandi (2 matches, 11 runs, 3 wickets)
Vihara Sewwandi has been in excellent bowling form, returning with three wickets from two games at an economy rate of 5.50. She has also scored 11 runs.
Top Bowler Pick
Sonam Yadav (2 matches, 3 wickets)
Sonam Yadav has been brilliant with the ball in the Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series. The off-spinner has picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 4.63 so far.
IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices
Shweta Sehrawat (2 matches, 53 runs)
Shweta Sehrawat has been in solid touch with the bat, amassing 53 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 165.63.
Rashmi Nethranjali (2 matches, 20 runs, 2 wickets)
Rashmi Nethranjali has been effective with both the bat and ball. She has scored 20 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.
5 Must-picks with player stats for IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 match expert tips
There are some effective all-rounders on both sides who could be the key. The likes of Soniya Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Vihara Sewwandi, and Rashmi Nethranjali could be the players to watch out for in the IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 game.
IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: S Nisansala Perera
Batters: Shweta Sehrawat (c), Shikha Shalot, Manudi Nanayakkara
All-rounders: Soniya Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Vihara Sewwandi, Rashmi Nethranjali (vc)
Bowlers: Tithas Sadhu, Sonam Yadav, Vidushika Perera
IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Hrishita Niladri Basu, S Nisansala Perera
Batters: Shweta Sehrawat, Shikha Shalot, Nethmi Senarathne
All-rounders: Soniya Mendhiya, Vihara Sewwandi (vc), Rashmi Nethranjali
Bowlers: Tithas Sadhu, Sonam Yadav (c), Vidushika Perera