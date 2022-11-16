IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series, Match 5

India A Women U-19 (IND-W A U19) will take on Sri Lanka Women U-19 (SL-WU19) in the fifth match of the Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had a similar start to their campaigns. India A Women U-19 won their first game against West Indies Women U-19 before losing to India B Women U-19. Sri Lanka U-19, on the other hand, lost to India B Women U-19 in their first encounter before beating West Indies Women U-19.

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Match Details, Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series

The fifth match of the Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series between India A Women U-19 and Sri Lanka Women U-19 will be played on November 17 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19, Match 5, Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series

Date & Time: November 17th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Pitch Report

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hasn't produced high-scoring fixtures, with the average first-innings score at the venue in this tournament being 105 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Probable Playing 11 today

India A Women U-19 team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

India A Women U-19 Probable Playing XI: Hrishita Niladri Basu (wk), Shweta Sehrawat (c), Soumya Tiwari, Shikha Shalot, Roshni Kumar, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Sonam Yadav, Tithas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita.

Sri Lanka Women U-19 team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Women U-19 Probable Playing XI: S Nisansala Perera (wk), Vishmi Rajapaksha (c), Manudi Nanayakkara, Nethmi Senarathne, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmi Nethranjali, Vihara Sewwandi, Umaya Rathnayake, Vidushika Perera, Pamoda Shaini, Dulanga Dissanayake.

Today’s IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

S Nisansala Perera (2 matches, 45 runs)

S Nisansala Perera seems to be in solid touch with the bat. She has aggregated 45 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 140.63.

Top Batter Pick

Shikha Shalot (1 inning, 32 runs)

Shikha Shalot has batted just once in the competition, scoring 32 runs with the help of four boundaries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vihara Sewwandi (2 matches, 11 runs, 3 wickets)

Vihara Sewwandi has been in excellent bowling form, returning with three wickets from two games at an economy rate of 5.50. She has also scored 11 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Sonam Yadav (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Sonam Yadav has been brilliant with the ball in the Quadrangular Women’s U19 T20 Series. The off-spinner has picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 4.63 so far.

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Shweta Sehrawat (2 matches, 53 runs)

Shweta Sehrawat has been in solid touch with the bat, amassing 53 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 165.63.

Rashmi Nethranjali (2 matches, 20 runs, 2 wickets)

Rashmi Nethranjali has been effective with both the bat and ball. She has scored 20 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shweta Sehrawat 53 runs in 2 matches Rashmi Nethranjali 20 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Vihara Sewwandi 11 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Sonam Yadav 3 wickets in 2 matches S Nisansala Perera 45 runs in 2 matches

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 match expert tips

There are some effective all-rounders on both sides who could be the key. The likes of Soniya Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Vihara Sewwandi, and Rashmi Nethranjali could be the players to watch out for in the IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 game.

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Nisansala Perera

Batters: Shweta Sehrawat (c), Shikha Shalot, Manudi Nanayakkara

All-rounders: Soniya Mendhiya, Hurley Gala, Vihara Sewwandi, Rashmi Nethranjali (vc)

Bowlers: Tithas Sadhu, Sonam Yadav, Vidushika Perera

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND-W A U19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Hrishita Niladri Basu, S Nisansala Perera

Batters: Shweta Sehrawat, Shikha Shalot, Nethmi Senarathne

All-rounders: Soniya Mendhiya, Vihara Sewwandi (vc), Rashmi Nethranjali

Bowlers: Tithas Sadhu, Sonam Yadav (c), Vidushika Perera

