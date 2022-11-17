IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Quadrangular U19 T20 Series, Match 6

India B Women Under 19 (IND-W B U19) will take on the West Indies Women Under 19 (WI-W U19) in the sixth match of the Women's Quadrangular U19 T20 Series at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

India B Women Under 19 have won their last two matches and will hope to keep the winning run going in the tournament. The West Indies Women Under 19, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches.

The West Indies Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but India B Women Under 19 are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Match Details

The sixth match of the Women's Quadrangular U19 T20 Series will be played on November 17 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19, Women's Quadrangular U19 T20 Series, Match 6

Date and Time: November 17, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between India Women A Under 19 and India Women B Under 19, where a total of 235 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Form Guide

IND-W B U19 - W W

WI-W U19 - L L

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Probable Playing XI

IND-W B U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Bristi Maji, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Gongadi Trisha, Ishwari Savkar, Mannat Kashyap, Mithila Vinod, Najla Noushad, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Niki Prasad ©, Shabnam, and Vasuvi Fishta.

WI-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Shunelle Sawh (wk), Realeanna Grimmond, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder, Lena Scott, Shalini Samaroo, Kate Wilmot, Jahzara Claxton, Ashmini Munisar, Naijanni Cumberbatch, and KD Jazz Mitchell.

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sawh (2 matches, 76 runs)

S Lundell, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. B Webster is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Gongadi (2 matches, 107 runs)

T Gongadi and I Savkar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Grimmond is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Prasad (2 matches, 36 runs, 2 wickets)

N Prasad and F Nazir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Kashyap is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N CMC (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Munisar and N CMC. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. P Sisodia is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

N Prasad

N Prasad is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 36 runs and picked up two wickets in the last two matches.

T Gongadi

T Gongadi is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 107 runs in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19, Match 6

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points T Gongadi 107 runs 164 points N Prasad 36 runs and 2 wickets 110 points N CMC 3 wickets 123 points M Kashyap 10 runs and 4 wickets 136 points S Sawh 76 runs 93 points

India B Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl at the death. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India B Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

India B Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Sawh

Batters: T Gongadi, I Savkar, R Grimmond, D Joseph

All-rounders: S Samaroo, F Nazir, N Prasad

Bowlers: A Munisar, P Sisodia, Z James

India B Women Under 19 vs West Indies Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sawh

Batters: T Gongadi, I Savkar, D Joseph

All-rounders: S Samaroo, M Kashyap, N Prasad

Bowlers: A Munisar, P Sisodia, N CMC, Shabnam

